Visit Maldives participates in virtual event for German speaking markets

Visit Maldives is taking part in a virtual event organised by Aviareps, as part of promoting the destination in the German speaking markets.

Around 600 participants are expected to visit the two-day event, held from February 9-10, which is designed to connect with travel trade partners from Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Extensive market coverage and a variety of partners are reached through the event space.

Exhibitors include tour operators, airlines and shipping companies from the region along with 12 other global destinations.

Venue exhibitors and attendees can have an interactive experience via avatars by chatting or moving around to areas of interest.

Maldives will be promoted as a safe haven by emphasising on the unique geographical formation of scattered islands and safety measures carried out during the current situation.

One-on-one meetings with travel trade will be carried out by Visit Maldives to provide general information on the destination as well as the travel guidelines.

Destination awareness within the German speaking markets will be increased through this event as it directly reaches the travel trade from this region.

The event further presents an opportunity to increase ambient brand presence as the German speaking markets have always been traditional source markets of tourist arrivals to the Maldives.

For the year 2021, several activities are planned to achieve the target of pre-pandemic arrivals, which includes joint campaigns with leading tour operators and airlines, digital media campaigns and visibility campaigns.

Visit Maldives will also be taking part in ITB Berlin, one of the world’s leading trade shows which will be held virtually in March this year.

The use of German language-focused activities are also in the works to promote Maldives as the most preferred tourist destination within this market.

Additionally, the Maldives Border Miles programme was launched on January 1 by Maldives Immigration as the world’s first tier-based travel loyalty programme. It is expected to provide a considerable boost for the Maldives tourism and an added advantage when promoting the destination.

Tourists are also eligible for the “Allied Inbound” package launched by Allied Insurance Company in association with the tourism ministry. The package consists of two options which cover medical charges, isolation facility charges, emergency medical transportation charges and interment charges following a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 of a tourist during their stay in Maldives.

Arrivals continue to increase even during the ongoing pandemic with resumption of direct connectivities from airlines such as Edelweiss, Austrian airlines, Condor and Lufthansa.

In 2020, Germany ranked as the fifth market of source arrivals with 36,435 tourists, Switzerland ranked as the ninth market of source arrivals with 12,517 tourists and Austria ranked as the 12th market of source arrivals with 8,103 tourists.