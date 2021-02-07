‘Oh-So-Valentine Desires’ await guests at Kandima Maldives

Love is in the air at Kandima Maldives, as the resort’s Cupid team gets busy preparing Valentine’s Day plans like no other!

Get ready to fall head over heels for Kandima’s Oh-So-Valentine Desires line-up bursting with dining experiences, events and excursions that will take your love to the next level.

The Kandima team knows that you’re the one for shore! That’s why the resort’s love celebration plans are like no other.

Spend the most romantic time of the year in paradise and get ready to fall head over heels for the Oh-So-Valentine Desires programme bursting with menus and experiences to enjoy with your soulmate.

The resort has everything your heart desires, starting with a cuisine-themed ‘Delicious Tales of Love.’ Think oh-so-romantic five-course dinners on the beach with your boo and alluring cocktails to an intimate floating breakfast for two by the pool!

With ‘Experience Your Tale of Love’, Kandima takes romance to the next level. Whether you’re newly together, declaring your love or renewing your vows, discover experiences guaranteed to impress and indulge the one you love.

There’s the Love ‘O’ Refresh spa treatment for two, Picasso & Love art class, Romance ‘A’ Movie under the stars and oh-so-romantic sunset cruise. Not forgetting the ultimate island castaway experience to an exotic private island that you will never forget.

Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima Maldives offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.

The five-star resort has first class infrastructure, boasting one of the largest pools in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa.

The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean.

For more information and bookings, please visit kandima.com, contact the resort by phone at +960 6760077, or email mykindofplace@kandima.com.