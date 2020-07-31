MAHRP elects new executive committee, Afeef Hussain gets new term as president

Maldives Association of HR Professionals (MAHRP) has hosted its annual general meeting and elected the organisation’s new executive committee.

The annual general meeting was held virtually on Wednesday. Over 70 registered members of MAHRP the took part in the event, which was live streamed via the organisation’s Facebook page.

During the event, MAHRP President Afeef Hussain presented a summary of the organisation’s annual report, covering key milestones from the past year. Some of the achievements highlighted include:

Maldives’ first National HR Convention and Expo

Learning and Development Conference

Virtual Learning and Development Conference

Professional Speakers Club

Hosting events with world-renowned thought leaders like Ron Kaufman and Robin Banks

Linking up the Maldives HR community with regional and global HR platforms like Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management Sri Lanka (CIPM) and Asia Pacific Federation of Human Resource Management (APFHRM).

Under MAHRP’s charter, a new executive committee was elected. The newly elected executive committee members, who will serve for two years, are:

Afeef Hussain – President

Ahmed Ibrahim – Vice President

Hawwa Shaheena – Vice President

Ali Adam – Executive Secretary

Fathimath Habeeba – Secretary

Ibrahim Nishan – Treasurer

Aishath Hussain Mohamed – Executive Committee Member

Aminath Sudha – Executive Committee Member

Hussain Shifau – Executive Committee Member

Zakariyya Easa – Executive Committee Member

Aminath Adhaala Rasheed – Executive Committee Member

“The last two years have been amazing in terms of leading, challenging our own status quo and driving human capital excellence throughout the nation,” MAHRP President Afeef, who also serves as the Regional Director of Training, Development and Quality Assurance at LUX* Resorts, said.

“Our new term will cover aspects such as developing and growing more leaders, as well as focus on youth engagement and leadership programmes, coaching and mentoring and building a bridge to work together with other professional NGOs in the area of human capital development.”

MAHRP is the first professional association registered in the Maldives, dedicated to human resources and people development.

The association’s mission is to serve the needs of HR professionals by providing the most current and comprehensive resources, and to advance the profession by promoting HR’s essential values, setting professional standards and providing the know-how. It is committed to linking and connecting HR professionals and practitioners locally and oversees through signature events and membership activities.

As part of its aim to develop human resources, MAHRP regularly hosts knowledge share events.

The association has also organised exclusive training events in Maldives with world’s leading customer experience consultant Ron Kaufman and world-renowned motivational speaker Robin Banks, the first ever National HR Convention and Expo, and the first ever learning and development conference in Maldives.

MAHRP recently partnered with Southern Community Empowerment Association of Maldives (SCEAM) to host a leadership and growth summit in the southernmost Addu city in November.

Some upcoming events of MAHRP include a Virtual Speakers Convention and National HR Convention. MAHRP will also launch its own podcast and Book Reading Club soon.