Adaaran Resorts Maldives welcomes first post-Covid guests

Adaaran Resorts Maldives has welcomed the very first guests after an extended closure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, guests arrived at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo to a warm welcome, which signified “the start of a new chapter in our hotel chain’s story.”

“This was a long-awaited moment for us and, we warmly welcome our first guests. We look forward to your stay with us and making it a memorable one,” an announcement on social media read.

Adaaran Resorts Maldives and its sister brand Heritance Hotels & Resorts have adopted a phased approach for the reopening of their resorts in Maldives.

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is the first resort in the group’s portfolio to begin welcoming guests.

Adaaran Club Rannalhi and Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, as well as Heritance Aarah will reopen their shores to guests on September 1.

From September 1, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi will also begin hosting surf travellers. The resort will open up for regular visitors from October 1.

All Adaaran Resorts properties and Heritance Aarah are reopening with enhanced health and safety measures, under parent company Aitken Spence Hotels’ Spence Safe initiative.

The new protocols will follow guidance from the World Health Organisation and the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA).

Adaaran, a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate Aitken Spence, runs five resorts in the Maldives: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

Accessible by a short 15-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo offers 56 water villas with private spas, plunge pools and a glass-bottomed bathroom lounge with a view of marine life. Guests can take a dip in the outdoor pool or spa pool or go for an in-room spa treatment.

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu resort is a fabulous five-star property located in the northern Raa atoll. Surrounded by powder soft beaches and sublime turquoise lagoons, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu invites you to surrender to your senses and bask in the majesty of your tropical island surroundings. Guests can relax in the sumptuous Mandara Spa and try their hand at a number of exciting water sport activities, including scuba diving, windsurfing and water-skiing.

Set in the South Male Atoll, Adaaran Club Rannalhi includes standard rooms, which are tastefully adorned with tropically themed furnishings and bedding, and overwater bungalows that offer a luxurious experience comprising of a private sun deck overlooking the stunning aquamarine ocean. The resort features three spectacular dining venues and a host of recreational activities, including diving, snorkelling and water-skiing.

Located in North Male Atoll, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi is blessed with thriving vegetation and pristine waters, and offers guest villas, including Ocean Villas. Set in 83 acres of lush tropical beach property near Kani Beach on Lhohifushi island, the resort’s design enables it to blend into its surroundings being one of the best resort in Maldives.

Aitken Spence has also recently opened a new property in the Maldives under its Heritance brand, Heritance Aarah.

Operating as a premier all-inclusive resort, Heritance Aarah consists of 150 villas. Designed to inspire and custom-built to immerse guests in the scenic sights and soothing sounds of the ocean surrounding the island, Heritance Aarah is adorned with earthly hues and vibrant blues.