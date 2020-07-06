Adaaran Resorts Maldives’ properties, Heritance Aarah to reopen in July, Sept

Adaaran Resorts Maldives and its sister brand Heritance Hotels & Resorts are gearing up for the reopening of its properties in Maldives in July and September.

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo will be the first to reopen, welcoming guests from July 27.

Adaaran Club Rannalhi and Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, as well as Heritance Aarah will reopen their shores to guests on September 1.

From September 1, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi will also begin hosting surf travellers. The resort will open up for regular visitors from October 1.

The Ocean Villas at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi. PHOTO/ ADAARAN

All Adaaran Resorts properties and Heritance Aarah will reopen with enhanced health and safety measures, under parent company Aitken Spence Hotels’ Spence Safe initiative.

The new protocols will follow guidance from the World Health Organisation and the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA).

“With every challenge comes a clean slate for growth and evolvement. Whether it is a personal challenge, a community encounter or a global concern, it is in our DNA to change, adapt and steer the course towards continuity,” Susith Jayawickrama, Managing Director of Aitken Spence Hotels, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“The well-being of our guests and associates is of paramount importance. Collectively, the company has taken stringent measures to enact elevated precautionary operational protocols that address heightened safety and health, to give our guests peace of mind regarding future stays. These protocols are based on international and local health and safety guidelines and have been enhanced by our in-house experts to provide you, a safe environment. Rest assured, we will actively monitor and evolve our solutions as necessary.”

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo. PHOTO/ ADAARAN

Adaaran, a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate Aitken Spence, runs five resorts in the Maldives: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

Accessible by a short 15-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo offers 56 water villas with private spas, plunge pools and a glass-bottomed bathroom lounge with a view of marine life. Guests can take a dip in the outdoor pool or spa pool or go for an in-room spa treatment.

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu resort is a fabulous five-star property located in the northern Raa atoll. Surrounded by powder soft beaches and sublime turquoise lagoons, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu invites you to surrender to your senses and bask in the majesty of your tropical island surroundings. Guests can relax in the sumptuous Mandara Spa and try their hand at a number of exciting water sport activities, including scuba diving, windsurfing and water-skiing.

Set in the South Male Atoll, Adaaran Club Rannalhi includes standard rooms, which are tastefully adorned with tropically themed furnishings and bedding, and overwater bungalows that offer a luxurious experience comprising of a private sun deck overlooking the stunning aquamarine ocean. The resort features three spectacular dining venues and a host of recreational activities, including diving, snorkelling and water-skiing.

Located in North Male Atoll, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi is blessed with thriving vegetation and pristine waters, and offers guest villas, including Ocean Villas. Set in 83 acres of lush tropical beach property near Kani Beach on Lhohifushi island, the resort’s design enables it to blend into its surroundings being one of the best resort in Maldives.

Heritance Aarah. PHOTO/ HERITANCE

Aitken Spence has also recently opened a new property in the Maldives under its Heritance brand, Heritance Aarah.

Operating as a premier all-inclusive resort, Heritance Aarah consists of 150 villas. Designed to inspire and custom-built to immerse guests in the scenic sights and soothing sounds of the ocean surrounding the island, Heritance Aarah is adorned with earthly hues and vibrant blues.