Huvafen Fushi celebrates 16th anniversary, to reopen in Oct

Huvafen Fushi Maldives is celebrating its 16th anniversary, as the iconic luxury resort looks forward to begin welcoming guests again in October.

Being a trailblazer in the luxury hospitality industry of the Maldives, Huvafen Fushi has been recognised on multiple occasions for its tremendous service, luxurious design and concepts.

Huvafen Fushi applauds its team members for the “pivotal role” they played, as well as the “dedication, commitment, handwork and passion” they showed in the resort’s phenomenal journey of 16 years.

“As we eagerly await for our resort operations to resume in October, let’s make our wish together for Huvafen’s success for many years to come and the industry to recover soon. Let’s stay stronger than ever and be prepared for another successful year ahead,” an announcement read.

“As the industry evolves at a great pace in different ways which makes it more competitive for tomorrow, we at Huvafen Fushi are looking forward to taking up the challenges of the new era and infuse our pioneering legacy with maturity and discerning style to recapture Huvafen’s rightful place as the Maldivian icon in the Indian Ocean Hospitality Industry.”

Easily reached within 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Huvafen Fushi is renowned for its mature and stylish vibe, capturing the essence of laid back luxury with Maldivian flair.

Forty-four enrapturing, naturally modern villas – each with a private pool – are enhanced by Huvafen Fushi’s distinct Thakuru butler service.

An array of unique culinary experiences are infused with signature sensuality including an impressive wine cellar located eight metres below the surface.

The resort’s legendary spa features the famed world’s first underwater treatment area, a unique otherworldly treasure for wellness connoisseurs seeking a deeper experience.

Paired with Huvafen Fushi’s unsurpassed level of service, it is easy to understand why this timeless Maldives icon remains at the top of its game.

Now firmly back at the forefront of the Maldives hospitality scene under its original owner Universal Resorts, Huvafen Fushi is bound for even greater heights, building on the resort’s already acclaimed position in the luxury market.