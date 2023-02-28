Huvafen Fushi Resort to temporarily close from May 15 for renovation

Huvafen Fushi Maldives has announced plans to commence renovations in the second quarter of 2023 and will reopen this coming September.

Since its inception, Huvafen Fushi has set the standard for luxury hospitality in the Maldives and has enjoyed tremendous popularity among its loyal guests who seek it out for its modern design, impeccable service and perfect location, just 30 minutes speedboat away from Male International Airport.

The renovations will honour the authentic craftsmanship and materials that set the benchmark for Huvafen and will further guests’ connection with the Maldives. Huvafen has enlisted the help of renowned architects and interior designers BLINK Design to give its rooms a fresh look and branding specialists Quo Global to elevate its visual identity. All 44 bungalows will be refurbished and two new ‘Two Bedroom Ocean Pavilions’ will make their debut offering uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. The new design approach takes its inspiration from the resort’s pristine surroundings and delivers a minimalistic modern aesthetic that serves to elevate the luxurious experience found within.

Noel Cameron, General Manager of Huvafen Fushi, said that these renovations are part of a scheduled plan to improve the facilities and services provided by Huvafen Fushi. This investment will build on the Huvafen legacy and provide guests with a purposeful immersion on the island and allowing the resort to maintain its positioning among the leading resorts in the Maldives.

The resort will close on 15th May 2023 and will welcome back guests on 1st September 2023.