MATI launches 2 books in commemoration of Golden Jubilee of Tourism in Maldives

In light of 2022 being the Golden Jubilee of Tourism, The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) launched 2 books titled – “Maldivian Resort Architecture – 50 years of island resorts” authored by Mr. Mauroof Jameel (Book Preview) which documents the architectural evolution of the Maldivian Resorts and “50 years of Tourism in Maldives – the Pioneers, People and Policies that Shaped Maldives Tourism” authored by Dr Simad Saeed (Book Preview) which documents the evolution of 5 decades of the Maldives Tourism Industry.

The books were launched together by the Minister of Tourism Hon. Abdulla Mausoom, Chairman of MATI, Mr. Mohamed Umar Maniku, Minister of Health Hon. Ahmed Naseem, Secretary General of MATI, Mr. Ahmed Nazeer, CEO and MD of MMPRC, Thoyyib Mohamed as well as authors Mauroof Jameel and Dr Simad Saeed at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of MATI held at Kurumba Maldives on 19th February 2023.

Mauroof Jameel, is an architect, independent researcher and an illustrator specialising in architectural heritage of the Maldives who had previously authored and released the book “Coral Stone Mosques of Maldives: The Vanishing Legacy of the Indian Ocean” and Simad Saeed, is the Managing Director of CDE Consulting and an avid researcher of Tourism in Maldives, that specialises in Strategy, Sustainability and Social Innovation.

Availability of books

“Maldivian Resort Architecture – 50 years of island resorts” authored by Mauroof Jameel

This book is available for purchase directly from Novelty Bookshop as well as via the following link: Book Order Form

“50 years of Tourism in Maldives – the Pioneers, People and Policies that Shaped Maldives Tourism” authored by Dr Simad Saeed

This book is available for order via the following link: Book Order Form

For more information on purchasing the books please contact info@matimaldives.com