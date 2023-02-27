Fitness expert Domingos Folgado returns to Vakkaru Maldives this Spring with new holistic programmes

Renowned wellness consultant and personal trainer Domingos Folgado returns to Vakkaru Maldives for another residency from 23 March to 18 April, covering the Easter and Spring break. With a loyal following of repeat guests at the resort, Domingos is highly regarded for his exceptional treatments and personal training sessions customised to each guest’s individual needs.

During his upcoming residency, Domingos will introduce five new treatments in keeping with current wellness trends and guests’ demands.

Wellness Massage

Moving from the soles of the feet to the crown of your head, this tailored treatment combines premium aromatherapy oils with ancient techniques to deeply heal your mind, body, and soul.

Muscle Release Massage

Using warm aromatherapy oil and deep tissue techniques to relax muscles, drain the lymphatic system, increase circulation, and improve energy levels, this treatment is customised to your preferences and combined with a healing music playlist to relax the brain.

Himalayan Salt Stone Massage

This therapeutic massage uses salt stones to decrease stress levels and increase relaxation, which can alleviate anxiety and promote deeper, rejuvenating sleep.

Mind Body Massage

This tailored dynamic massage therapy uses cranial balance, trigger point therapy, breath work, vagus nerve stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) to help alleviate frozen shoulder, sciatic pain, neck pain, and facial paralysis, among others.

European Swedish Massage

Designed to invigorate the body and promote better overall health using techniques such as percussion, kneading, vibration, tapping, and rolling, this treatment is ideal for relieving aches and pains or for simply unwinding and relaxing.

In addition to these new therapies, Domingos’ signature treatments, including the popular Amno Fu and Gua Sha Facial, will also be on the menu during the residency. Guests can also consult him for tailored personal training sessions for weight loss, gaining strength, core conditioning, muscle toning, increasing flexibility and postural analysis.

A graduate of the Instituto Medico Naturista de Lisboa in his native Portugal, the wellness consultant, therapist, acupuncture expert and qualified personal trainer uses his diverse skill set to work with an impressive black book of celebrity and high-end clients. During his 20-year career in the health and fitness industry, Domingos has also gained expertise in naturopathy, therapeutic massage, sports techniques, and KORE therapy, and can meld different treatments and disciplines according to a client’s needs and wishes.

To celebrate Domingos’ return, Vakkaru Maldives is offering all guests up to 20% off their bookings if they pre-book any treatment or personal training programme by 15 March 2023.

For reservations and general information, visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.