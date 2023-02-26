The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers Easter package

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an epitome of luxury and elegance, is offering an exclusive Easter offerings allowing guests to celebrate the Easter holiday in style, and rejuvenate in a tropical paradise. With its pristine white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush vegetation, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is the perfect destination for a fun-filled family Easter escape from April 5-12, 2023.

Catering to families with a variety of fun dining experiences and activities, the Easter package includes a minimum 4-night’s stay in a Panoramic Overwater Villa with Pool including buffet breakfast at Alba Restaurant, a special Easter dinner at Alba, a 90-minute massage for 2 adults, and access to the Easter Kids Programme.

During the Holiday, guests can also enjoy a special rate on select treatments at Iridium Spa, from the Iridium Signature Touch and rejuvenating facial, to express targeted massages.

For the younger guests, the resort’s Children’s Club is hosting an Easter Kids Programme with a variety of fun-filled Easter themed activities from April 5-12, including, a series of arts and crafts, from classic egg decoration to Easter egg hunting to scavenger hunt and bunny card making.

Gastronomy lovers are in for a special treat, with a series of culinary festivities throughout the Easter holiday. Alba Restaurant will host an extended Easter Dinner with a special buffet, and live music entertainment. The restaurant will also offer its special Easter breakfast throughout the Easter week. Sunrise Ala Carte breakfast experience at Sunrise beach and live DJ at Crust & Craft during lunch.

Family Easter Stay Package includes:

Minimum 4 nights’ stay incl. Buffet Breakfast at ALBA

Panoramic Overwater Villa with plunge pool

Welcome Bottle of Champagne

Special Easter Dinner at Alba on April 8 th

90 mins Massage for 2 adults

Access to Easter Kids Programme

With its luxurious amenities and unparalleled hospitality, the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers the ultimate Easter escape.

Prices start from £2,745. Book via Resort Reservations Team: reservations.vommuli@stregis.com