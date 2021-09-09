MATI holds 31st annual general meeting

The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) held its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Wednesday.

A total of 78 members participated in the AGM.

The Chairman of MATI, Mohamed Umar Maniku initiated the AGM by giving the official opening remarks, followed by a statement from the Secretary General of MATI, Ahmed Nazeer.

Ahmed Nazeer oversaw the official proceedings of the AGM.

The proceedings included the Passing of Minutes of the 30th AGM and Adoption of Minutes, a video presentation which highlighted work done by MATI for the year 2020, the presentation of the Annual report and Financial Reports for 2020, Adoption of the Budget for 2021 and the Appointment of Auditors for 2021.

The proposed amendments to the Charter of MATI were also reviewed and adopted by the Members of MATI.

Before the adjournment of the AGM, board members for the year 2021-2022 were elected.

The following were elected to the Executive Board of MATI for the year 2021-2022.