News
MATI hosts the 2nd edition of the MATI Member Forum
On 14th December 2023, the Maldives Association of Tourism industry (MATI) concluded the 2nd edition of the MATI Member Forum. The event took place at H.Meerumaa, Male’ and was attended by senior Government officials and Members of MATI.
Senior Governmental officials included the Minister of Climate Change, Environment and Energy Hon. Thoriq Ibrahim, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Hon. Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Higher Education, Labour and Skills Development Hon. Dr. Maryam Mariya and Deputy Ministers of the Ministry of Tourism.
The key thematic areas of the 2nd Edition of the MATI Member Forum revolved around resort sector employment challenges and mitigating the impact of severe weather events and climate change related risks. During the proceedings, the Utility Regulatory Authority (URA) also shared their rationale on Detail Design Reports for water and sewerage, electricity and waste management systems for the existing resorts. Updates and progress of the new Velana International Airport Terminal was also shared by the Maldives Airports Company Limited.
The Forum concluded with remarks and a short presentation on Tourism Industry performance by the Secretary General of MATI, Mr. Ahmed Nazeer. He stressed the importance of such an event where key stakeholders get together for discussions on pressing issues and challenges of the tourism industry as well as to share experiences and knowledge. He also requested for a greater collective effort, together with Governmental agencies in finding meaningful solutions to the issues and challenges faced by the Industry. In terms of Tourism Industry performance, he highlighted concerns over the increasing number of unutilised beds which in turn was leading to declining occupancy levels.
News
Kuredu Resort Maldives celebrates 35 years of unforgettable memories
In a glittering celebration that spanned an entire week, Kuredu Resort Maldives marked its 35th anniversary, reflecting on three and a half decades of exceptional hospitality and creating lasting memories for guests from around the world. Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Kuredu has evolved into more than just a luxury resort; it has become a cherished “home away from home” for its repeater guests.
The anniversary festivities kicked off with a bang, featuring a Team Talent Show that showcased the diverse skills of the resort’s dedicated staff. From mesmerizing performances to heartwarming displays of teamwork, the talent show set the stage for a week filled with joy and celebration.
Guests and staff alike engaged in friendly competition during the guest vs team Olympics and water polo events, fostering a sense of camaraderie and community spirit. The turquoise waters surrounding Kuredu served as the perfect backdrop for these spirited competitions, creating unforgettable moments for everyone involved.
For those looking to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture, a special Maldivian cooking class allowed guests to explore the rich culinary heritage of the region. The resort’s chefs shared their expertise, providing an authentic and hands-on experience that left participants with newfound skills and a deeper appreciation for Maldivian cuisine.
As the sun dipped below the horizon, guests gathered for a picturesque beach dinner, a testament to Kuredu’s commitment to creating magical moments in a breathtaking setting. The sound of the waves and the soft glow of lanterns created an ambiance that perfectly encapsulated the essence of the Maldives.
The pinnacle of the celebration occurred on December 4th, the resort’s official anniversary. The day was marked with a grand anniversary cake cutting ceremony, symbolizing not just the passage of time but the sweet memories created over the years. It was a moment of reflection and gratitude for the journey that Kuredu Resort Maldives has undertaken since its inception.
In a heartfelt message, the resort expressed its gratitude to everyone who contributed to its success. From guests who chose Kuredu for their holidays to the dedicated staff, owners, and suppliers, each person played a crucial role in shaping the resort’s legacy. Kuredu emphasized that its status as a world-renowned destination is a collective achievement, and the resort looks forward to continuing to host dream vacations for years to come.
As Kuredu Resort Maldives looks ahead to the future, the memories of the 35th-anniversary celebrations will undoubtedly linger, serving as a testament to the enduring spirit of hospitality that has defined this tropical paradise for over three decades.
Food
Internationally acclaimed Chef Eyck Zimmer unveils bespoke menu for OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort
Amidst the idyllic setting at OUTRIGGER Maladives Maafushivaru Resort, culinary virtuoso Eyck Zimmer is set to be a celebrity guest chef on 22 and 29 January 2024. Today, he announced the menu for this exclusive culinary journey – which is sure to enchant the palates of discerning OUTRIGGER guests.
Chef Zimmer will curate two extraordinary five-course dining experiences at the resort’s Art-i-san restaurant, collaborating with the esteemed Executive Chef, Christopher Long and his culinary team.
Each meticulously crafted dinner will commence with a delightful amuse bouche, featuring snail and parsley tart with black garlic and garden herbs, setting the stage for an unforgettable culinary soiree. Guests will indulge in a decadent starter of crab “Mille Feuille” with avocado, pink pepper and caviar crème fraîche, followed by an aromatic carrot soup with Indian shrimps, orange confit and lime yogurt.
The culinary odyssey continues with local fish tartare, calamansi with crispy chicken skin and bonito flakes, offering a harmonious symphony of flavours. A spectacular main course of quail and foie gras with aromatic passion fruit polenta, toasted sesame and ginger jus, elevates the dining experience.
The grand finale will enchant taste buds with a divine dessert – coconut and lime panna, crispy banana wonton, rum and raisin syrup and vanilla ice cream, expertly crafted to leave an indelible mark on the senses. To enhance the haute cuisine experience, a skilled sommelier will guide guests through meticulously curated wine pairings on both occasions.
John Allanson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, said: “OUTRIGGER Maldives is honoured to present the sublime offerings of Chef Eyck Zimmer as his culinary accolades rank among the best in Europe, even the world.”
Hailing from Germany, Eyck Zimmer stands as one of the foremost luminaries in the world of contemporary haute cuisine. His illustrious career has been adorned with accolades, including the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de Grande Bretagne in 2000, British Chef of the Year in 2006 and Portuguese Chef of the Year in 2008. His remarkable contributions to French culture and culinary excellence were acknowledged by the French Government, bestowing upon him the esteemed title of Chevalier du Mérite Agricole in 2014. Furthermore, he earned the distinguished title of Master of Culinary Arts from the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts of Great Britain.
Zimmer’s culinary journey has been punctuated by stints in some of the United Kingdom’s most renowned kitchens, including Claridge’s, The Dorchester, The Ritz and The Savoy. His culinary prowess has also left an indelible mark on five-star establishments in Switzerland, Portugal, Serbia and Germany.
Presently, Eyck Zimmer serves as the Director of Culinary at the illustrious Jockey Club in Hong Kong.
His dedication to his craft is epitomised by his motto tattooed on his arm: “Born to cook. No plan B!”
In April, the resort hosted guest dinners by Eddie Scott, the MasterChef 2022 UK champion, further establishing OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort as a distinguished epicurean destination.
And now, this January, guests at the OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort will have the privilege of savouring the exquisite culinary creations of Eyck Zimmer, an icon of modern European haute cuisine.
Join OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort for an unforgettable culinary journey, where the art of gastronomy meets the essence of barefoot luxury. For more information and bookings, visit OUTRIGGER.com or contact your preferred travel advisor.
Action
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island unveils undersea academy for young ocean explorers
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has introduced the Undersea Academy, a new three-day educational journey for children aged 5-12. The programme is an exciting blend of learning and fun, designed to spark a love for the ocean among the young travellers.
The journey begins with the unveiling of oceanic wonders, where the first day features an engaging Marine Biology talk at the resort’s kids club, Majaa Explorers Hub and a mesmerising visit to the world‘s first Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, offering a glimpse into the aquatic world as the children descend five meters below the sea and discover a variety of fish swimming overhead the 180 degree acrylic dome. The adventure continues on the second day with a glass bottom boat tour. This thrilling marine expedition brings the mysteries of the deep to life, providing an up-close view of the vibrant sea life. The final day will see the young explorers put their learnings to the test in a fun and interactive session, finishing with a graduation ceremony to honor their newfound knowledge and passion for the marine world.
The Undersea Academy exemplifies the resort’s dedication to environmental education and conservation, designed to ignite passion for the new generation of ocean enthusiasts. This program presents the thrill of exploration with the delight of learning, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of the Maldives. Offered at US$150++ per child, the program runs from Monday to Wednesday at Majaa Explorers Hub until 28th February 2024. This enriching three-day experience promises to be an enriching journey into one of the world’s most exquisite locations for sea life.
Outside of the new academy, the family-friendly resort invites younger Conrad Maldives guests on further adventures, from taking part in sports and games, arts and crafts, culinary workshops, snorkelling trips and even enrol in the bubble maker class where kids get familiar with the basics of scuba diving. The resort’s Marine Biologists also holds regular talks about its coral adoption program offering the chance for younger guests to learn about the importance of corals in the ocean’s ecosystem.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island features one and two bedroom spacious beach and water villas perfect for families or for the ultimate indulgence, The MURAKA – the world’s first underwater residence. The Muraka is a unique three-bedroom, two-level residence with a master bedroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level. Above water, the residence offers living and dining areas with two bedrooms and a bathroom with an ocean-facing tub, an outdoor deck, infinity pool, and a private 24-hour butler. Down the spiral staircase or elevator guests will be greeted by the private underwater aquarium and architectural masterpiece. With a 180-degree curved acrylic dome, the master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom and walk-in closet, and a dedicated tunnel viewing theatre.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information about the Undersea Academy, please visit please www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Trending
-
Action4 days ago
World champions soar above Maldives as first-ever permanent skydiving dropzone unveiled at Ifuru Island
-
Offers1 week ago
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite romantic and family all inclusive packages for an unforgettable escape 2023
-
News1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa promotes Mohit Dembla to General Manager
-
Awards1 week ago
Hilton earns top honors as World’s Best Workplace and Great Place to Work
-
Celebration6 days ago
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu celebrates 25 years of barefoot luxury
-
News6 days ago
Bandos Maldives celebrates 51 years of exemplary hospitality
-
News5 days ago
Atmosphere Core publishes first sustainability impact report
-
News5 days ago
Magical, festive escape at Fushifaru Maldives