MATI hosts the 2nd edition of the MATI Member Forum

Amidst the idyllic setting at OUTRIGGER Maladives Maafushivaru Resort, culinary virtuoso Eyck Zimmer is set to be a celebrity guest chef on 22 and 29 January 2024. Today, he announced the menu for this exclusive culinary journey – which is sure to enchant the palates of discerning OUTRIGGER guests.

Chef Zimmer will curate two extraordinary five-course dining experiences at the resort’s Art-i-san restaurant, collaborating with the esteemed Executive Chef, Christopher Long and his culinary team.

Each meticulously crafted dinner will commence with a delightful amuse bouche, featuring snail and parsley tart with black garlic and garden herbs, setting the stage for an unforgettable culinary soiree. Guests will indulge in a decadent starter of crab “Mille Feuille” with avocado, pink pepper and caviar crème fraîche, followed by an aromatic carrot soup with Indian shrimps, orange confit and lime yogurt.

The culinary odyssey continues with local fish tartare, calamansi with crispy chicken skin and bonito flakes, offering a harmonious symphony of flavours. A spectacular main course of quail and foie gras with aromatic passion fruit polenta, toasted sesame and ginger jus, elevates the dining experience.

The grand finale will enchant taste buds with a divine dessert – coconut and lime panna, crispy banana wonton, rum and raisin syrup and vanilla ice cream, expertly crafted to leave an indelible mark on the senses. To enhance the haute cuisine experience, a skilled sommelier will guide guests through meticulously curated wine pairings on both occasions.

John Allanson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, said: “OUTRIGGER Maldives is honoured to present the sublime offerings of Chef Eyck Zimmer as his culinary accolades rank among the best in Europe, even the world.”

Hailing from Germany, Eyck Zimmer stands as one of the foremost luminaries in the world of contemporary haute cuisine. His illustrious career has been adorned with accolades, including the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de Grande Bretagne in 2000, British Chef of the Year in 2006 and Portuguese Chef of the Year in 2008. His remarkable contributions to French culture and culinary excellence were acknowledged by the French Government, bestowing upon him the esteemed title of Chevalier du Mérite Agricole in 2014. Furthermore, he earned the distinguished title of Master of Culinary Arts from the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts of Great Britain.

Zimmer’s culinary journey has been punctuated by stints in some of the United Kingdom’s most renowned kitchens, including Claridge’s, The Dorchester, The Ritz and The Savoy. His culinary prowess has also left an indelible mark on five-star establishments in Switzerland, Portugal, Serbia and Germany.

Presently, Eyck Zimmer serves as the Director of Culinary at the illustrious Jockey Club in Hong Kong.

His dedication to his craft is epitomised by his motto tattooed on his arm: “Born to cook. No plan B!”

In April, the resort hosted guest dinners by Eddie Scott, the MasterChef 2022 UK champion, further establishing OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort as a distinguished epicurean destination.

And now, this January, guests at the OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort will have the privilege of savouring the exquisite culinary creations of Eyck Zimmer, an icon of modern European haute cuisine.

Join OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort for an unforgettable culinary journey, where the art of gastronomy meets the essence of barefoot luxury. For more information and bookings, visit OUTRIGGER.com or contact your preferred travel advisor.