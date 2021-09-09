Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ herb garden, orchid nursery

Committed to sustainability efforts on the island, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, created a herb garden and orchid nursery.

The herb garden and orchid nursery are discreetly located inside the island lush greeneries.

The garden provides healthy and organic produce such as pepper, chilli, basil, eggplants, and pomegranate. While the orchid nursery nurse more than 600 orchid plants from 14 different varieties of orchids such as dendrobium and gramathopilam.

“Everything that grows in the herb garden will be used by our Chefs in our restaurants, while the orchids will beautify our resort. These activities are another step ahead towards our commitment to sustainable tourism and creating moments on time for our guests,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager.

The gardener team of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is working passionately to grow more herbs, and vegetables in the future.

Working closely with our Executive Chef, the Grand Park Kodhipparu aims to provide local fresh produce that creates healthy, delicious food from the garden to a plate.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort is featuring 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas, and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from three different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater spa, and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.