OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI appoints Elise Rimbaud as Director of Spa and Wellness

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has recently appointed Elise Rimbaud as the Director of Spa and Wellness.

An experienced wellness practitioner herself, Elise is responsible for the wellness programs at ELE | NA Elements Of Nature, the spa and wellness centre at Bolifushi island.

Elise taps into naturopathic and ayurvedic medicines to design and execute bespoke wellness programs.

Following a wellness consultation, she recommends a personalised journey of therapeutic practices, spa treatments, diet, and remedies for each guest. The idea is to ensure wellness is integrated into every aspect of the guest’s journey.

Luisa Lalli, general manager of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, says: “Elise brings a wealth of experience to her role, being well-versed in Eastern healing cultures combined with a strong background in sales and spa leadership. She’s one of the few spa directors who is also a certified Naturopath.”

“An abundance of exceptional and inspiring experiences will always be at the root of everything we do and offer at Bolifushi island, and I’m sure Elise will do an excellent job of integrating wellness into the guest journey.”

Passion and purpose drive Elise Rimbaud. After graduating from the University of London with a BA Management degree, Elise started her professional career in 2007 in sales. Since then her passion for wellness has led her to travel throughout Asia where she studied and practised alternative therapies including Naturopathy, Yoga, Reiki, and Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT).

Prior to joining OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, Elise has successfully managed prestigious Spa and Wellness facilities across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

“I look forward to helping each guest embrace a healthy, meaningful, and happier lifestyle by helping them expand their full potential,” says Elise.

Nestled between the turquoise ocean and the tropical landscape of Bolifushi island, ELE | NA Elements of Nature spa is an oasis of serenity inviting guests to unwind, indulge, and embark on a wellness journey.

The elegant spa offers four overwater and four garden treatment rooms, a hairdresser and beauty salon, and a spa boutique.

The treatments are all carried out by highly trained, international therapists using premium spa products and local wellness products, such as the 100 per cent pure, signature coconut oil, made right at the island by the team.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an Uber-Lux, hospitality brand that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016.

THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020.

OZEN RETREAT TANGALLE takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.