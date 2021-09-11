Cosmo Clubhouse influencers arrive for fam trip

Influencers from Cosmo Clubhouse Middle East arrive in Maldives for a familiarisation trip conducted as part of the effort to increase Maldives’ popularity in the Middle East, particularly amongst Gen Z and millennial women from this region.

Six influencers, including the Face of Cosmo Brand in the Middle East, are visiting Maldives for seven days starting from September 7 onwards. The influencers from Cosmo Clubhouse are Marwa Al Hash, Layla Akil, Nadine Hossam, Mony Helall, Sara Al Humiri, and Twinkle Stanly.

Cosmopolitan is a leading magazine in the Middle East, and on Cosmo Clubhouse influencers collaborate and create content that is circulated on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, making it the perfect choice to showcase the uniqueness and beauty of the Maldives. The magazine creates and circulates content on digital, print and online mediums.

The purpose of this trip is to promote the Maldives as a top of the mind destination and to increase engagement with tourists in the Middle East. It also aims to promote the destination as a safe haven, providing information on the geographical formation of the scattered islands which gives it a natural social distance.

During the trip, the infuencers will be staying in LUX* South Ari Atoll and Conrad Maldives Rangali Island with the opportunity to experience services and facilities unique to each property. The infuencers will

indulge in varying activities, including snorkelling, spa and wellness facilities, watersports, and experience the gourmet cuisines available at the properties.

During and following the conclusion of this trip, the influencers from Cosmo Clubhouse will create digital, video and print content including live, videos and content in other formats, sharing it on their social media, youtube, website, including an eight page feature/takeover in the travel section of Cosmopolitan Middle East’s autumn print issue.

The FAM trip for Cosmo Clubhouse influencers is aligned with Visit Maldives’ Middle East market strategy, focusing on advertising and promotion of individual products, experiences available to tourists in the Maldives.

By August 25, Maldives welcomed 732,896 tourists out of which 60,450 were from the Middle Eastern Market, which is one of the emerging markets with increasing arrivals.

Visit Maldives have been holding and participating in several events and activities targeting tourists from this market, in order to further boost brand awareness in this market.