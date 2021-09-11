Influencer from Brazil takes part in familiarisation trip series in Maldives

Visit Maldives has commenced the second familiarisation trip targeting the Brazilian market for the year.

The influencer taking part in this trip arrived in the Maldives on September 8. The FAM trip is organised as part of Visit Maldives strategy to promote and market the destination as a safe haven in the Brazilian market.

The influencer participating in this trip will be hosted by Huvafen Fushi, Velassaru and Taj Hotels. During this trip, the influencer can experience various amenities available at these properties, including spa and wellness treatments, snorkelling, water sports, and other exclusive experiences unique to the properties. Furthermore, they will get to experience cuisines available at the world class restaurants at the properties.

Infuencers will share their experiences through their social media accounts contributing to the goal of strengthening our market presence in Brazil. Activities highlighting the Romantic Side of Life, as well as dive adventures will be carried out to attract the high-end dive travel market of Brazil.

The FAM trip is part of a series during which a total of 5 popular influencers from Brazil will visit Maldives. The FAM trip series is notably the first activity by Visit Maldives specifically for the Brazilian market, this year. The first trip of this series concluded successfully in July.

The combination of the FAM trips in this series is expected to reach an audience of over three million followers on different social media platforms. Other activities in the pipeline for the Brazil market this year includes joint marketing promotions with online tour operators, virtual fairs, and digital media campaigns.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, steady growth has been observed from the Brazil Market market, ending the year 2020 with 5,494 arrivals ranking as the 24th largest source market of tourist arrivals.

As of July, 8,460 arrivals were recorded from this market, ranking 16th so far this year. The Brazil market is being focused this year in consideration of the country’s growing economy, market trends, and the notable increase in popularity of Maldives in the market before the Covid-19 pandemic.