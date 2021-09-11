Lily Beach defends title of Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resort in Maldives

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been crowned yet again by Luxury Lifestyle Awards in 2021 in the category of ‘The Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resorts in the Maldives’.

The award recognises Lily Beach’s excellent all-inclusive Platinum Plan, its unrivalled friendly service culture, and the property’s overall experience offering something for everyone, whether it be for families or for couples.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is designed to reward the travel industry elite for excellence in a number of categories. The annual awards programme aims to connect people with the best of luxury. They evaluate more than 10,000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries to give travellers a list of the best of the best in the world.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is a winner of multiple international awards and recognitions. These accolades are a testament to the resort’s continued commitment to providing an excellent five-star service to guests. Likewise, this is an encouragement for the Lily Beach team to keep delivering an outstanding experience.

“On behalf of the whole team at Lily Beach Resort & Spa, we would like to wholeheartedly thank our guests for choosing us for their stay in the Maldives and for being fans of our Platinum Plan,” says the resort’s Group Director of Sales & Marketing, Mr. Desislav Gospodinov.

Located on a private island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach Resort & Spa is recognised as a leading five-star All-Inclusive resort in the Maldives and in the world.

The resort features its own unique and elevated concept of unpretentious luxury with its generous all-inclusive plan. The plan includes far more than the traditional package of cocktails, premium brands, champagne, and international culinary delights.

It adds value with its complimentary activities such as one group yoga session with a Yoga Expert, and up to three excursions, which can be selected from fun options such as sunset cruise, fishing trip, and coral garden snorkelling.

Good Food and Enjoyable Activities are the main pillars of the resort. In terms of dining, Lily Beach continues to reinvent culinary offerings to stay abreast of trends in dining experiences, beverages, and presentations – especially with its renowned buffet restaurant: Lily Maa.

Rejuvenating therapies are offered at the resort’s picturesque over-water spa pavilions at Tamara Spa and a bevy of recreation activities are available at the resort to be active after all that dining. These experiences include weight training and cardio at the gym or having a leisurely game of football or tennis.

Additionally, the resort also provides snorkelling equipment and has a beautiful house reef and nearby access to more than 50 awesome dive sites just a stone’s throw away from the resort’s vicinity.

All these experiences and more awaits at the at Lily Beach Resort & Spa, only a short 25-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.

To find out more about Lily Beach and book a stay at the resort, send an email to: reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com