Crown & Champa Resorts’ Meeru, Kuredu Attain 10k guest reviews on Tripadvisor

Crown & Champa Resorts, the leading resort collection in the Maldives, is pleased to announce that two of its properties: Meeru Island Resort & Spa and Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, have reached their 10,000th guest review with an ‘Excellent’ rating on Tripadvisor – the world’s largest travel website.

The 10,000 mark is the highest number of reviews received by any resort in the Maldives, representing the teams’ consistent hard work, impeccable service, and excellent hospitality to guests.

Located in North Malé Atoll, just a 55-minute speedboat journey across the vivid turquoise waters from Velana International Airport, Meeru Island Resort & Spa is renowned for providing ‘..simply MALDIVES‘ moments and consistently receiving great reviews from travellers.

The resort takes great pride in offering top travel value and an exceptional array of experiences for holidaymakers of all ages.

Guests have described their experience of the palm-fringed paradise as ‘dreamy honeymoon retreat’, ‘amazing island resort experience’, and ‘highly recommended’.

Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, nestled on its own private island in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, only a 40-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, affords guests a vacation experience that is much more than just a beach holiday.

The vibrant, action-filled resort has something for everyone, plenty to do for those who enjoy remaining active, and for those who want to simply relax and get away from it all.

It has been honoured with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice (formerly known as Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence) every year since 2012.

Kuredu guests have found their holiday experience as ‘paradise on Earth’, ‘the perfect place to relax’, and ‘the best holiday’.

Catering to every purpose of travel, Crown & Champa Resorts connects travellers with a passion for a life fully lived to the very best of this idyllic destination, offering world-class hospitality, thoughtful and attentive service, and authentic Maldivian experiences.

The diverse collection of properties includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Island Resort, Kagi Maldives Spa Island, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, Innahura Maldives Resort, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.

