Lucky winners of ‘Coke, Food & Football’ campaign in Maldives win amazing prices; more prizes to be won until 30 Sept

Raising the love for football to fever pitch, Coca-Cola’s fun-filled campaign in the Maldives reveals the winners of the 1st Draw of this exciting promotion!

Aishath Naaifa, Hussain Riyaz, Faheema Gasim and Farhmath Rasheed were the lucky winners of the ‘Coke, Food and Football’ campaign, which has been running since 15th August.

They were awarded smart phone, 50” Smart TV, and Coca-Cola branded mini fridges.

Winners stand a chance to walk away with a Smart-phone, a 50” TV, Mini-fridge or branded merchandise every single day of the promotion! To participate, one has to SMS the unique code under the special Golden Cap of their Coca-Cola bottles to 2626 in the Maldives.

If the code is chosen in the lucky draw, the consumer needs to present the Golden Cap and claim the prize.

The Coca-Cola ‘Coke, Food and Football consumer promotion will be selecting winners every single day until 30th September, so football fans still have a chance to participate in the promotion and win fantastic prizes.

The prizes on offer are: 20 premier smartphones and 25, 50” inch TVs, 45 mini coolers (given daily) and 225 branded merchandises.

Consumers can take part in the promotion by purchasing the 300ml, 500ml, 1.25 liter & 2 liter PET bottles of Coca-Cola.

In the thick of the eagerly-awaited football season, fans have been staying home safe with Coke, football and food, and sending SMSs with the codes under the special golden cap of their Coke bottles.

Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most famous and best-loved brands and has been refreshing the world for 135 years.

The Coca-Cola Company, through its bottling partner, Maldives Aerated Water Company Pvt Ltd., has introduced a range of hydrating and delicious beverages to Maldives.

The Coca-Cola brand has also sought to brighten consumers’ lives through a variety of engaging projects and activities.