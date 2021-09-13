News

TTM Maldives 2021 opens for registration via TTM Connect

Travel Trade Maldives has opened exhibitor and visitor registrations for TTM Maldives 2021, Maldives leading travel trade show via TTM Connect (connect.traveltrademaldives.com)

TTM Maldives 2021 is scheduled to be held as a hybrid (both in-person & online) event from 28-30 November 2021. More than 300 hoteliers, suppliers, related industries, and travel industry professionals from Maldives and abroad are expected to visit TTM to network, negotiate and discover the latest industry opinion and trends in Maldives.

This year, the event will make use of TTM Connect with added features including, virtual profiles and video call features to execute hybrid meetings simultaneously during the event. Visitors & exhibitors can now register before 15th October 2021.

“TTM Connect” will also be used as an online travel trade portal year-round with details of industry partners which will help them to connect and network online. TTM Connect will have a network of hoteliers, OTAs, tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, and travel trade media from around the world.

TTM Travel Summit is scheduled to be held on 28th November 2021 while pre-scheduled meetings are on 29 – 30 November. Furthermore, TTM Awards & Gala will be held on November 30th.

Register Now for TTM via connect.traveltrademaldives.com

