Dusit Thani Maldives triumphs at TTM Awards 2024: Crowned best wellness resort

Dusit Thani Maldives has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Wellness Resort in the Maldives at the esteemed Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This accolade stands as a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence and the exceptional wellness experiences offered through Devarana Wellness.

Nestled within the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives has long been a sanctuary where tranquillity and luxury converge. The recognition at the TTM Awards 2024 is not only a reflection of our dedication to holistic well-being but also an acknowledgment of the hard work and passion of the team, who strive to create unparalleled wellness journeys for guests.

Devarana Wellness, the signature wellness brand, has become synonymous with rejuvenation and serenity. Through bespoke treatments, innovative wellness programmes, and an atmosphere that soothes the soul, the resort has crafted a haven that embodies the true essence of luxury and relaxation.

“It is truly an honour to receive the Travel Trade Maldives Award for 2024. This award is a significant milestone, reinforcing the position as a leader in the wellness industry and a preferred destination for those seeking harmony of mind, body, and spirit. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests and partners for their continued trust and support. This achievement inspires us to further elevate our offerings and continue setting new standards in the wellness realm,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.

Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.

Guests at Dusit Thani Maldives can indulge in a wide array of water sports activities, catering to both families and couples, offering exhilarating adventures and serene nature-focused fun. From snorkelling in crystal-clear lagoons and kayaking across vibrant coral reefs to thrilling jet ski rides and paddleboarding, there is something for every level of adventurer. For a truly enchanting experience, the “Manta on Call” which allows guests to witness the majestic manta rays in their natural habitat, providing an unforgettable glimpse of these gentle giants gliding gracefully through the waters.

The resort remains committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.