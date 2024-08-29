News
Dusit Thani Maldives triumphs at TTM Awards 2024: Crowned best wellness resort
Dusit Thani Maldives has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Wellness Resort in the Maldives at the esteemed Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This accolade stands as a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence and the exceptional wellness experiences offered through Devarana Wellness.
Nestled within the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives has long been a sanctuary where tranquillity and luxury converge. The recognition at the TTM Awards 2024 is not only a reflection of our dedication to holistic well-being but also an acknowledgment of the hard work and passion of the team, who strive to create unparalleled wellness journeys for guests.
Devarana Wellness, the signature wellness brand, has become synonymous with rejuvenation and serenity. Through bespoke treatments, innovative wellness programmes, and an atmosphere that soothes the soul, the resort has crafted a haven that embodies the true essence of luxury and relaxation.
“It is truly an honour to receive the Travel Trade Maldives Award for 2024. This award is a significant milestone, reinforcing the position as a leader in the wellness industry and a preferred destination for those seeking harmony of mind, body, and spirit. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests and partners for their continued trust and support. This achievement inspires us to further elevate our offerings and continue setting new standards in the wellness realm,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.
Guests at Dusit Thani Maldives can indulge in a wide array of water sports activities, catering to both families and couples, offering exhilarating adventures and serene nature-focused fun. From snorkelling in crystal-clear lagoons and kayaking across vibrant coral reefs to thrilling jet ski rides and paddleboarding, there is something for every level of adventurer. For a truly enchanting experience, the “Manta on Call” which allows guests to witness the majestic manta rays in their natural habitat, providing an unforgettable glimpse of these gentle giants gliding gracefully through the waters.
The resort remains committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.
Action
Kandooma Maldives dives into World Manta Month celebration
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will host a series of engaging activities for the inaugural ‘Kandooma Manta Month’ to raise awareness about manta ray conservation and offer guests unforgettable experiences in the pristine waters of the Maldives. Last year the Resort embarked on a week-long celebration which kicked off on World Manta Day and received overwhelmingly positive guest feedback resulting in the extension of the promotion to a month-long celebration starting 1 September 2024.
“We’re excited to dedicate an entire month to celebrating manta rays. This initiative is not just about raising awareness—it’s about giving our guests the chance to connect with nature, learn about conservation, and contribute to the preservation of one of the ocean’s most majestic species,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“As an avid diver, I’ve had the privilege of encountering manta rays in their natural habitat, and it’s truly a humbling experience. These creatures symbolise the beauty and mystery of the ocean, and it’s our duty to ensure their survival for future generations. Through our Kandooma Manta Month activities, we aim to inspire our guests to join us in protecting these gentle giants.”
Just last year a group of guest divers accompanied by the General Manager, Mark, rescued a Giant Oceanic Manta Ray from ghost nets, who was later identified by The Manta Trust and added to their database.
“We were thrilled when The Manta Trust named the rescued Manta Ray ‘Kandooma’ in acknowledgement of the team who freed him and the waters where he was located,” said Mark.
Manta Rays (known as ‘Madi’ in Maldivian Dhivehi language) are the largest rays in the ocean and the Maldives is home to the world’s largest population of reef manta rays, with over 5,831 individuals and counting. Our oceanic giant ‘Kandooma’ who was freed last year is the 915th Oceanic Manta Ray to be spotted in Maldivian waters as confirmed by The Manta Trust.
Key Highlights of World Manta Ray month include guided scuba dives and snorkelling excursions to observe these giants in their natural environment and threats they face, also to learn about their behaviours though Marine Biology talks with guest and in-house expert speakers.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has recently introduced a new jewellery line which centres on the beautiful Manta Ray. A contribution from each pendant sold will be donated to the ‘Manta Trust’.
A Kids’ Marine Explorers Program will delight our younger guests, offering a fun and educational program where kids can learn about manta rays, participate in hands-on activities, and become certified “Kandoo Ambassadors”.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma is on the doorstep to some of the Maldives top ten dive sites and the wellbeing of the ocean and all the life within it, is important to guests and hotel staff alike. The resort aligns its efforts with IHG’s purpose True Hospitality for Good, through their sustainability programme ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ which is the hotel group’s response to helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and its complete activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who want the ultimate relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are around the island. The tranquil Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers escape for body and mind.
Drink
Unforgettable Champagne odyssey with THE OZEN COLLECTION
“Wine is bottled poetry”, said Robert Louis Stevenson, and where better to savour the poetry of fine Spanish wine, that even Shakespeare extolled, than the enchanting isles of the Maldives. At THE OZEN COLLECTION, the art of winemaking meets the art of inspired island living in a series of extraordinary masterclasses that showcase Bodegas Viñátigo’s most exquisite vintages.
Wine connoisseurs and lovers of sophisticated indulgence can experience the Bodegas Viñátigo Wine Masterclasses from 18th to 20th November at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and from 22nd to 24th November at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Included within the ultra luxury Holiday Plans of the two resorts, these exclusive events will be hosted by Bodegas Viñátigo’s owner, Juan Mendez, and his son, Jorge Mendez. Discover the most unique places to savour wine, from lavish restaurants perched over jewel-toned aquamarine lagoons to bohemian beach clubs and lively palm-fringed bars.
On showcase will be world’s most naturally unique wines of Bodegas Viñátigo that highlight the unique character of Tenerife’s autochthonous grapes from ungrafted vines, most of which date back centuries. Feel yourself transported to the rugged volcanic slopes of the Canary Islands as you sip a crisp Viñátigo Listán Blanco or a bold Viñátigo Tintilla, each glass telling a story of the land.
Guided by expert resort sommeliers who have visited Tenerife themselves, guests will learn to identify the subtle characteristics that make each wine distinctive, train their palates to discern nuanced flavours, and choose the perfect pairings to elevate every meal. The masterclasses will also shed light on Bodegas Viñátigo’s unmatched sustainable winegrowing practices.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, shares his excitement, “We import all of our wines directly from wineries around the world. Over the past three years, we have focused on establishing an in-house ‘Wine Culture’ by partnering with family-owned wineries that are driven by terroir and embody our company ethos ‘Joy of Giving’ in their approach to winemaking. Through this initiative, we became the first to import and pour Canary Wine in the Maldives, sourced from Bodegas Viñátigo, an esteemed fifth-generation winemaker in Tenerife, Canary Islands. This November, we are delighted to welcome winery owner and president of the Canary Wine appellation, Mr. Juan Jesús, and his son Jorge for the third iteration of Bodegas Viñátigo Masterclasses at THE OZEN COLLECTION, turning our two luxury resorts into an epicurean’s Treasure Island of pure indulgence.”
As you lose yourself in the rhythm of fine wine, surrounded by the natural beauty of Bolifushi and Maadhoo islands, you will not just taste the wine—you will feel the land, the history, and the craftsmanship that it embodies. For those who can’t make it in November, the resorts feature weekly and monthly in-resort wine experiences and exceptional vintages from Bodegas Viñátigo included within the RESERVE Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and INDULGENCE Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO all year round.
Awards
Siyam World Maldives scores double win at TTM Awards 2024
Siyam World Maldives has just doubled down on its promise to deliver epic experiences by snagging not one, but two top honours at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024, held on the 22nd of August. Crowned Best Content Creator and Most Innovative Resort, this vibrant island playground continues to rewrite the rulebook on Maldivian getaways.
At Siyam World, there’s no such thing as a boring day. Dive into adventure with the world’s first underwater jet-pack, the Cudajet, or take a spin on the island’s new electric go-kart track. Want more? How about riding the waves in a Seabreacher, a semi-submersible watercraft that’s as thrilling as it sounds? And for those who prefer land-based fun, the resort’s horse ranch offers a Maldivian first—rides on majestic Marwari thoroughbreds and adorable ponies for the little ones.
But the fun doesn’t stop there. Siyam World is also home to the Maldives’ largest inflatable water park, perfect for families and friends to splash around. When you’re ready to unwind, retreat to your villa—each comes with its own private pool, and if you’re in an over-water villa, you’ll even have your own slide straight into the turquoise lagoon. Talk about making a splash!
Hungry after all that excitement? The resort’s ‘WOW! All-Inclusive’ program has you covered, with a culinary journey across 18 diverse restaurants and bars. Whether you’re in the mood for fine dining or a laid-back beachside bite, Siyam World serves up flavours as bold as its experiences.
“The heartbeat of Siyam World is our endless drive to innovate and inspire,” said Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts. “We’re not just creating vacations; we’re crafting adventures that our guests will be talking about for years. Winning these awards is just the beginning and I’m so proud of the wonderful team that goes above and beyond every single day.”
The TTM Awards & Gala 2024 wasn’t just about shiny trophies—it was a night to remember, complete with a lavish dinner, live music, and endless networking opportunities. Part of the larger TTM Maldives event, which drew over 500 travel professionals and 100 hoteliers, this gala further solidified the Maldives as the ultimate global travel hotspot.
Trending
-
Action4 days ago
Bandos Maldives named ‘Best Dive Resort’ at TTM 2024
-
News1 week ago
Qatar Airways to boost Maldives flight frequency in December
-
Awards1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives honoured as Best Luxury Island Resort in Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024
-
News1 week ago
Minor expands presence in Maldives with new NH Hotels resort at Kuda Rah
-
News1 week ago
Make unforgettable memories this festive season at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
-
News7 days ago
SriLankan Airlines offers free stay in new Gan promotion
-
News6 days ago
Seamless summer travels with Qatar Airways new interline partnership with Maldivian
-
Cooking1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives welcomes Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab for culinary experience