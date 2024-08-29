Action
Hideaway Beach Resort to host World Padel Pro luxury experience with Padel player Hernan Flores
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is set to host the International Training Campus: World Padel Pro Luxury Experience, from November 21st to 23rd, 2024. This exclusive event presents a rare opportunity for Padel enthusiasts to train under the guidance of one of the sport’s top professionals, Hernán Flores.
Hernán Flores, a top-ranked player and esteemed coach on the World Padel Tour (WPT), has triumphed over some of the sport’s most formidable players, including Sanyo Gutiérrez, Paquito Navarro, and Fernando Belasteguin. With over 150 tournament victories to his name, Flores has demonstrated unparalleled versatility and skill across various competitions and championships.
Throughout his illustrious career, Flores has trained numerous top players, including Juan Lebron, Juani Mieres, Pablo Lima, and Adrian Allemandi. His expertise and insights into the strategies and techniques used by the world’s best players will be invaluable to participants of all skill levels.
This exciting event is designed for players of all levels to enhance their abilities and take their game to new heights. Participants will be equipped with new tools and insights, contributing to the exponential growth of padel worldwide. Training sessions will encompass various aspects of the game, including technique, tactics, physical conditioning, and mental preparation.
For any guest who wants to swing some shots of the game, against the exquisite turquoise background of the Hideaway lagoon, this will be an ample opportunity to get booking. A perfect chance to get some tips from the expert, to improve their games.
Due to the high demand and limited availability of the Padel court, early registration is strongly recommended. Don’t miss this unique chance to learn from the best and elevate your padel game. For any interested parties to indulge in a game of Padel this year, this event is a must-attend.
After an active day, the Hideaway Spa is one not to be missed with its wide variety of therapies, and massages offered by the professionals at the resort. From sound healing, to yoga, beneficial massages and treatments, the Hideaway Spa will prove to be a great spot to unwind at after a day out in the sun getting the padel experiences with Hernan.
Located in the north of Maldives, Hideaway is the ultimate destination for a serene, luxury holiday. Hidden away in the north of Maldives, the resort is ideal for serene, private holidays. With 110 private villas and multi-bedroom residences, Hideaway has an array of dining options for it’s guests, from globally themed buffets, to Teppanyaki, Asian-fusion and then some. For sports enthusiasts, the large island is the perfect holiday destination with ample sports facilities including a fully equipped gym, Padel, 2 Tennis courts, Golf simulator for practicing your shots before heading on to the Golf Putting Green, and 2 indoor badminton courts as well. It is also an honour to mention that Hideaway has recently been awarded with TTM Editor’s Choice: Best Resort for Sports & Fitness Resort.
Action
Kandooma Maldives dives into World Manta Month celebration
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will host a series of engaging activities for the inaugural ‘Kandooma Manta Month’ to raise awareness about manta ray conservation and offer guests unforgettable experiences in the pristine waters of the Maldives. Last year the Resort embarked on a week-long celebration which kicked off on World Manta Day and received overwhelmingly positive guest feedback resulting in the extension of the promotion to a month-long celebration starting 1 September 2024.
“We’re excited to dedicate an entire month to celebrating manta rays. This initiative is not just about raising awareness—it’s about giving our guests the chance to connect with nature, learn about conservation, and contribute to the preservation of one of the ocean’s most majestic species,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“As an avid diver, I’ve had the privilege of encountering manta rays in their natural habitat, and it’s truly a humbling experience. These creatures symbolise the beauty and mystery of the ocean, and it’s our duty to ensure their survival for future generations. Through our Kandooma Manta Month activities, we aim to inspire our guests to join us in protecting these gentle giants.”
Just last year a group of guest divers accompanied by the General Manager, Mark, rescued a Giant Oceanic Manta Ray from ghost nets, who was later identified by The Manta Trust and added to their database.
“We were thrilled when The Manta Trust named the rescued Manta Ray ‘Kandooma’ in acknowledgement of the team who freed him and the waters where he was located,” said Mark.
Manta Rays (known as ‘Madi’ in Maldivian Dhivehi language) are the largest rays in the ocean and the Maldives is home to the world’s largest population of reef manta rays, with over 5,831 individuals and counting. Our oceanic giant ‘Kandooma’ who was freed last year is the 915th Oceanic Manta Ray to be spotted in Maldivian waters as confirmed by The Manta Trust.
Key Highlights of World Manta Ray month include guided scuba dives and snorkelling excursions to observe these giants in their natural environment and threats they face, also to learn about their behaviours though Marine Biology talks with guest and in-house expert speakers.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has recently introduced a new jewellery line which centres on the beautiful Manta Ray. A contribution from each pendant sold will be donated to the ‘Manta Trust’.
A Kids’ Marine Explorers Program will delight our younger guests, offering a fun and educational program where kids can learn about manta rays, participate in hands-on activities, and become certified “Kandoo Ambassadors”.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma is on the doorstep to some of the Maldives top ten dive sites and the wellbeing of the ocean and all the life within it, is important to guests and hotel staff alike. The resort aligns its efforts with IHG’s purpose True Hospitality for Good, through their sustainability programme ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ which is the hotel group’s response to helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and its complete activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who want the ultimate relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are around the island. The tranquil Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers escape for body and mind.
Awards
Avani+Fares Maldives: A dive paradise in Baa Atoll
Avani+Fares Maldives, nestled in the pristine Baa Atoll, has been crowned Best Dive Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This recognition highlights the resort’s exceptional diving experiences and its dedication to preserving the Maldives’ renowned marine biodiversity.
Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is renowned for its pristine coral reefs, vibrant marine life, and crystal-clear waters. Avani+Fares Maldives offers guests unparalleled access to this underwater wonderland, with a variety of diving excursions tailored to suit all levels of experience.
From exploring manta ray cleaning stations to encountering majestic whale sharks, guests can immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of Baa Atoll’s marine ecosystem. The resort’s knowledgeable dive instructors provide expert guidance and ensure the safety and comfort of all divers.
In addition to its exceptional diving offerings, Avani+Fares Maldives provides a luxurious and relaxing retreat. Guests can enjoy spacious accommodations, gourmet dining options, and a variety of wellness facilities. The resort’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its eco-friendly practices and efforts to protect the local environment.
With its stunning location, world-class diving, and luxurious amenities, Avani+Fares Maldives is the ideal destination for travelers seeking an unforgettable experience in the Maldives.
Action
Bandos Maldives named ‘Best Dive Resort’ at TTM 2024
Bandos Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Dive Resort” at the TTM 2024 (Travel Trade Maldives) Awards.
This accolade is a testament to the resort’s commitment to delivering unparalleled dive experiences and providing top-notch services and facilities for dive enthusiasts. Competing against 17 other distinguished resorts in the same category, Bandos Maldives emerged as the top choice for its exceptional offerings.
This recognition marks the second major dive award for Bandos Maldives this year. Earlier, the resort was honoured with the title of “Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort” at the World Travel Awards 2024. These consecutive wins underscore the resort’s dedication to excellence in diving and its ongoing efforts to create unforgettable underwater adventures for its guests.
General Manager of Bandos Maldives, Ismail Rasheed, expressed his pride in the team, stating, “We are immensely proud of this achievement. Our team’s passion and dedication have once again been recognized in the national and international platforms. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated dive team, our loyal guests who voted for us and to the organisers of the TTM for this prestigious awards.”
Bandos Maldives continues to set the standard for dive resorts in the Maldives, offering a blend of thrilling dive sites, expert guidance that cater to both seasoned divers and newcomers alike. With this latest accolade, Bandos Maldives reaffirms its position as the leader in diving in the Indian Ocean.
Trending
