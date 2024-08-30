Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort celebrates Saudi National Day with special offers

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is set to host the International Training Campus: World Padel Pro Luxury Experience, from November 21st to 23rd, 2024. This exclusive event presents a rare opportunity for Padel enthusiasts to train under the guidance of one of the sport’s top professionals, Hernán Flores.

Hernán Flores, a top-ranked player and esteemed coach on the World Padel Tour (WPT), has triumphed over some of the sport’s most formidable players, including Sanyo Gutiérrez, Paquito Navarro, and Fernando Belasteguin. With over 150 tournament victories to his name, Flores has demonstrated unparalleled versatility and skill across various competitions and championships.

Throughout his illustrious career, Flores has trained numerous top players, including Juan Lebron, Juani Mieres, Pablo Lima, and Adrian Allemandi. His expertise and insights into the strategies and techniques used by the world’s best players will be invaluable to participants of all skill levels.

This exciting event is designed for players of all levels to enhance their abilities and take their game to new heights. Participants will be equipped with new tools and insights, contributing to the exponential growth of padel worldwide. Training sessions will encompass various aspects of the game, including technique, tactics, physical conditioning, and mental preparation.

For any guest who wants to swing some shots of the game, against the exquisite turquoise background of the Hideaway lagoon, this will be an ample opportunity to get booking. A perfect chance to get some tips from the expert, to improve their games.

Due to the high demand and limited availability of the Padel court, early registration is strongly recommended. Don’t miss this unique chance to learn from the best and elevate your padel game. For any interested parties to indulge in a game of Padel this year, this event is a must-attend.

After an active day, the Hideaway Spa is one not to be missed with its wide variety of therapies, and massages offered by the professionals at the resort. From sound healing, to yoga, beneficial massages and treatments, the Hideaway Spa will prove to be a great spot to unwind at after a day out in the sun getting the padel experiences with Hernan.

Located in the north of Maldives, Hideaway is the ultimate destination for a serene, luxury holiday. Hidden away in the north of Maldives, the resort is ideal for serene, private holidays. With 110 private villas and multi-bedroom residences, Hideaway has an array of dining options for it’s guests, from globally themed buffets, to Teppanyaki, Asian-fusion and then some. For sports enthusiasts, the large island is the perfect holiday destination with ample sports facilities including a fully equipped gym, Padel, 2 Tennis courts, Golf simulator for practicing your shots before heading on to the Golf Putting Green, and 2 indoor badminton courts as well. It is also an honour to mention that Hideaway has recently been awarded with TTM Editor’s Choice: Best Resort for Sports & Fitness Resort.