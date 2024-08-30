News
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort celebrates Saudi National Day with special offers
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced an enticing offer for guests celebrating Saudi National Day. As Saudi Arabia marks its 94th National Day, the resort invites Saudi travellers to indulge in a luxurious escape to paradise.
Nestled on the picturesque Furanafushi Island in North Malé Atoll, the resort is surrounded by turquoise waters and white sandy beaches, offering beautifully designed accommodations. Perfect for a quick getaway, the resort boasts the convenience of a complimentary 15-minute speedboat transfer from the airport. The prime location is further enhanced by a range of recreational activities, including diving, snorkeling, and jet-skiing, as well as a diverse selection of dining options and a spa located on a private island.
Families visiting from Saudi Arabia can immerse themselves in the resort’s signature ‘Side by Side’ Family Programme, which includes a host of unique bonding experiences. Activities such as cooking classes, mother-daughter face mask sessions, traditional Maldivian palm weaving, and interactive games are specially crafted to create lasting memories. The resort features seven diverse restaurants and bars, sourcing fresh organic produce from the on-site Furana Organic Garden. Guests can indulge in a wide range of culinary delights, from the flavourful Indian cuisine at Masala Hut to Caribbean-inspired dishes at Kakuni Hut, with additional dining venues such as Feast, Baan Thai, Sea Salt, and Anchorage Bar.
The resort’s accommodations range from beachfront villas to overwater bungalows, each offering breathtaking views of the ocean or lush gardens or even villas with private pools. The spacious Ocean Pool Villa stands out with its private courtyard with pool, offering guests the ultimate tranquil retreat.
To celebrate Saudi National Day, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is offering enticing offers for couples, families, and solo travelers alike. A key highlight is the complimentary transfers, along with diverse dining options ranging from Half Board and Full Board to All-Inclusive packages, with meals included at five out of the resort’s seven restaurants—ensuring guests are truly spoiled for choice. As part of this offer, kids below 12 stay and eat for free, making it an even more attractive option for families.
Guests can also enjoy private excursions and spa packages, including snorkelling adventures, diving and rejuvenating spa treatments, all designed to provide a one-of-a-kind luxury experience.
For families, the resort offers a variety of tailored, family-friendly activities. From guided snorkelling tours to kids’ clubs and interactive games, there’s something for every age to enjoy while exploring the stunning beauty of the Maldives.
Room rates start at approximately USD 260 (SAR 975) per night for Bed and Breakfast. For more information about the resort, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.
Family
Celebrate Halloween at Kuramathi Maldives’ Bageecha kids club
Get ready for a thrilling Halloween week at Kuramathi Maldives’ Bageecha Kids Club, where the little ones can dive into a variety of spooktacular activities!
From October 28th to November 1st, children will enjoy an array of Halloween-themed events including costume parties, trick-or-treating, and haunted house adventures. Each day is packed with exciting activities such as Halloween crafts, sports, beach fun, and special themed meals to celebrate the season. Highlights include a Halloween Costume Fashion Show, a spooky Monster Mash Dance Party, and a Halloween Doughnuts Pool Party to wrap up the celebrations.
Join Kuramathi for a week filled with creative crafts, thrilling games, and delicious treats. On October 28th children will kick off the Halloween weeek with crafts and pool games, while October 29th features mummy relay races and a visit to the Eco Centre. Halloween day on October 31st will be marked by basket decorating, Halloween makeup for kids and a trick-or-treat adventure, followed by a festive pool party. The week concludes on November 1st with pumpkin decorating, a painting competition, and a ghostly scavenger hunt.
Come celebrate Halloween with Kuramathi and make lasting memories at Bageecha Kids Club!!
Action
Hideaway Beach Resort to host World Padel Pro luxury experience with Padel player Hernan Flores
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is set to host the International Training Campus: World Padel Pro Luxury Experience, from November 21st to 23rd, 2024. This exclusive event presents a rare opportunity for Padel enthusiasts to train under the guidance of one of the sport’s top professionals, Hernán Flores.
Hernán Flores, a top-ranked player and esteemed coach on the World Padel Tour (WPT), has triumphed over some of the sport’s most formidable players, including Sanyo Gutiérrez, Paquito Navarro, and Fernando Belasteguin. With over 150 tournament victories to his name, Flores has demonstrated unparalleled versatility and skill across various competitions and championships.
Throughout his illustrious career, Flores has trained numerous top players, including Juan Lebron, Juani Mieres, Pablo Lima, and Adrian Allemandi. His expertise and insights into the strategies and techniques used by the world’s best players will be invaluable to participants of all skill levels.
This exciting event is designed for players of all levels to enhance their abilities and take their game to new heights. Participants will be equipped with new tools and insights, contributing to the exponential growth of padel worldwide. Training sessions will encompass various aspects of the game, including technique, tactics, physical conditioning, and mental preparation.
For any guest who wants to swing some shots of the game, against the exquisite turquoise background of the Hideaway lagoon, this will be an ample opportunity to get booking. A perfect chance to get some tips from the expert, to improve their games.
Due to the high demand and limited availability of the Padel court, early registration is strongly recommended. Don’t miss this unique chance to learn from the best and elevate your padel game. For any interested parties to indulge in a game of Padel this year, this event is a must-attend.
After an active day, the Hideaway Spa is one not to be missed with its wide variety of therapies, and massages offered by the professionals at the resort. From sound healing, to yoga, beneficial massages and treatments, the Hideaway Spa will prove to be a great spot to unwind at after a day out in the sun getting the padel experiences with Hernan.
Located in the north of Maldives, Hideaway is the ultimate destination for a serene, luxury holiday. Hidden away in the north of Maldives, the resort is ideal for serene, private holidays. With 110 private villas and multi-bedroom residences, Hideaway has an array of dining options for it’s guests, from globally themed buffets, to Teppanyaki, Asian-fusion and then some. For sports enthusiasts, the large island is the perfect holiday destination with ample sports facilities including a fully equipped gym, Padel, 2 Tennis courts, Golf simulator for practicing your shots before heading on to the Golf Putting Green, and 2 indoor badminton courts as well. It is also an honour to mention that Hideaway has recently been awarded with TTM Editor’s Choice: Best Resort for Sports & Fitness Resort.
News
Dusit Thani Maldives triumphs at TTM Awards 2024: Crowned best wellness resort
Dusit Thani Maldives has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Wellness Resort in the Maldives at the esteemed Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This accolade stands as a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence and the exceptional wellness experiences offered through Devarana Wellness.
Nestled within the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives has long been a sanctuary where tranquillity and luxury converge. The recognition at the TTM Awards 2024 is not only a reflection of our dedication to holistic well-being but also an acknowledgment of the hard work and passion of the team, who strive to create unparalleled wellness journeys for guests.
Devarana Wellness, the signature wellness brand, has become synonymous with rejuvenation and serenity. Through bespoke treatments, innovative wellness programmes, and an atmosphere that soothes the soul, the resort has crafted a haven that embodies the true essence of luxury and relaxation.
“It is truly an honour to receive the Travel Trade Maldives Award for 2024. This award is a significant milestone, reinforcing the position as a leader in the wellness industry and a preferred destination for those seeking harmony of mind, body, and spirit. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests and partners for their continued trust and support. This achievement inspires us to further elevate our offerings and continue setting new standards in the wellness realm,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.
Guests at Dusit Thani Maldives can indulge in a wide array of water sports activities, catering to both families and couples, offering exhilarating adventures and serene nature-focused fun. From snorkelling in crystal-clear lagoons and kayaking across vibrant coral reefs to thrilling jet ski rides and paddleboarding, there is something for every level of adventurer. For a truly enchanting experience, the “Manta on Call” which allows guests to witness the majestic manta rays in their natural habitat, providing an unforgettable glimpse of these gentle giants gliding gracefully through the waters.
The resort remains committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.
Trending
