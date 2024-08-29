Kandooma Maldives dives into World Manta Month celebration

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will host a series of engaging activities for the inaugural ‘Kandooma Manta Month’ to raise awareness about manta ray conservation and offer guests unforgettable experiences in the pristine waters of the Maldives. Last year the Resort embarked on a week-long celebration which kicked off on World Manta Day and received overwhelmingly positive guest feedback resulting in the extension of the promotion to a month-long celebration starting 1 September 2024.

“We’re excited to dedicate an entire month to celebrating manta rays. This initiative is not just about raising awareness—it’s about giving our guests the chance to connect with nature, learn about conservation, and contribute to the preservation of one of the ocean’s most majestic species,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“As an avid diver, I’ve had the privilege of encountering manta rays in their natural habitat, and it’s truly a humbling experience. These creatures symbolise the beauty and mystery of the ocean, and it’s our duty to ensure their survival for future generations. Through our Kandooma Manta Month activities, we aim to inspire our guests to join us in protecting these gentle giants.”

Just last year a group of guest divers accompanied by the General Manager, Mark, rescued a Giant Oceanic Manta Ray from ghost nets, who was later identified by The Manta Trust and added to their database.

“We were thrilled when The Manta Trust named the rescued Manta Ray ‘Kandooma’ in acknowledgement of the team who freed him and the waters where he was located,” said Mark.

Manta Rays (known as ‘Madi’ in Maldivian Dhivehi language) are the largest rays in the ocean and the Maldives is home to the world’s largest population of reef manta rays, with over 5,831 individuals and counting. Our oceanic giant ‘Kandooma’ who was freed last year is the 915th Oceanic Manta Ray to be spotted in Maldivian waters as confirmed by The Manta Trust.

Key Highlights of World Manta Ray month include guided scuba dives and snorkelling excursions to observe these giants in their natural environment and threats they face, also to learn about their behaviours though Marine Biology talks with guest and in-house expert speakers.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has recently introduced a new jewellery line which centres on the beautiful Manta Ray. A contribution from each pendant sold will be donated to the ‘Manta Trust’.

A Kids’ Marine Explorers Program will delight our younger guests, offering a fun and educational program where kids can learn about manta rays, participate in hands-on activities, and become certified “Kandoo Ambassadors”.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma is on the doorstep to some of the Maldives top ten dive sites and the wellbeing of the ocean and all the life within it, is important to guests and hotel staff alike. The resort aligns its efforts with IHG’s purpose True Hospitality for Good, through their sustainability programme ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ which is the hotel group’s response to helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and its complete activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who want the ultimate relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are around the island. The tranquil Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers escape for body and mind.