Drink
Unforgettable Champagne odyssey with THE OZEN COLLECTION
“Wine is bottled poetry”, said Robert Louis Stevenson, and where better to savour the poetry of fine Spanish wine, that even Shakespeare extolled, than the enchanting isles of the Maldives. At THE OZEN COLLECTION, the art of winemaking meets the art of inspired island living in a series of extraordinary masterclasses that showcase Bodegas Viñátigo’s most exquisite vintages.
Wine connoisseurs and lovers of sophisticated indulgence can experience the Bodegas Viñátigo Wine Masterclasses from 18th to 20th November at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and from 22nd to 24th November at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Included within the ultra luxury Holiday Plans of the two resorts, these exclusive events will be hosted by Bodegas Viñátigo’s owner, Juan Mendez, and his son, Jorge Mendez. Discover the most unique places to savour wine, from lavish restaurants perched over jewel-toned aquamarine lagoons to bohemian beach clubs and lively palm-fringed bars.
On showcase will be world’s most naturally unique wines of Bodegas Viñátigo that highlight the unique character of Tenerife’s autochthonous grapes from ungrafted vines, most of which date back centuries. Feel yourself transported to the rugged volcanic slopes of the Canary Islands as you sip a crisp Viñátigo Listán Blanco or a bold Viñátigo Tintilla, each glass telling a story of the land.
Guided by expert resort sommeliers who have visited Tenerife themselves, guests will learn to identify the subtle characteristics that make each wine distinctive, train their palates to discern nuanced flavours, and choose the perfect pairings to elevate every meal. The masterclasses will also shed light on Bodegas Viñátigo’s unmatched sustainable winegrowing practices.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, shares his excitement, “We import all of our wines directly from wineries around the world. Over the past three years, we have focused on establishing an in-house ‘Wine Culture’ by partnering with family-owned wineries that are driven by terroir and embody our company ethos ‘Joy of Giving’ in their approach to winemaking. Through this initiative, we became the first to import and pour Canary Wine in the Maldives, sourced from Bodegas Viñátigo, an esteemed fifth-generation winemaker in Tenerife, Canary Islands. This November, we are delighted to welcome winery owner and president of the Canary Wine appellation, Mr. Juan Jesús, and his son Jorge for the third iteration of Bodegas Viñátigo Masterclasses at THE OZEN COLLECTION, turning our two luxury resorts into an epicurean’s Treasure Island of pure indulgence.”
As you lose yourself in the rhythm of fine wine, surrounded by the natural beauty of Bolifushi and Maadhoo islands, you will not just taste the wine—you will feel the land, the history, and the craftsmanship that it embodies. For those who can’t make it in November, the resorts feature weekly and monthly in-resort wine experiences and exceptional vintages from Bodegas Viñátigo included within the RESERVE Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and INDULGENCE Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO all year round.
Drink
Let Champagne moments inspire you at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
Bubbles of pleasure amidst crystalline turquoise waters, the beautiful private islands of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO are quietly revolutionising the wine and dine experience in the Maldives. Unfolding once again on these heavenly shores, is an enriching odyssey with the House of Champagne Guy Charbaut – a masterclass in wine tasting and a journey into the sublime.
With her innovative approach to minimal intervention and natural wine, the fourth generation of the Champagne Charbaut family, daughter Hélène Charbaut will transport you to the heart of the terroir. Showcased this year, marking her Maldivian debut, is the limited production cuvée ‘La Crayère’ a 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs champagne. The sparkling extravaganza of champagne presentation classes unfolds from 21 to 23 October at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and 25 to 27 October at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.
Artisanal wine growers for four generations, the members of the Guy Charbaut family have preserved the prestige of their name and the quality of their production. In 1936, their grandfather, André, cultivated his first vines in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, now a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the heart of the Champagne region.
On their fourth visit with THE OZEN COLLECTION, Xavier and Nathalie Charbaut will share their finest prestige champagnes, including the esteemed ‘La Crayère’. Guests on the two private islands will have the privilege of joining the couple for degustation dinners with champagne pairings, elegant soirées, and blind tasting experiences. Whether you are just beginning to explore the champagne scene or are an oenophile, these tasting experiences will enrich the private island escape. Expect a flow of lively conversations, delectable food, and finest champagne set to the rhythm of the ocean, for an evening that warms the soul.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Hélène’s approach of single-plot vinification in oak while minimising inputs in the wine is remarkable. From vineyard to cellar, every step is taken with respect and minimal intervention. This innovative, sustainable, and ‘au naturel’ philosophy resonates deeply with our own values, as pioneers of the Holiday Plan in the Maldives, now leading the way in redefining wine tourism in this extraordinary luxury destination”.
Travellers at both the resorts stay on a curated Holiday Plan, RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, that incorporates all the experiences and luxuries for a memorable vacation. At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, soulful white sandy beaches, calming jade gardens, and lavish private villas charm discerning global travellers. While OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort within the brand, is all about experiencing the lively island lifestyle with balmy days spent by in the indulgent villas or out by the pool bar. Between sips of champagne, guests at both resorts can head out into the open waters with a team of marine experts and diving instructors to explore shipwreck sites, coral reefs, and the majestic secrets of the ocean.
Drink
The St. Regis Maldives partners with LeClerc Briant Champagne to create eco-luxury experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is to present an exquisite hotel package poised to offer luxury-seeking couples an extraordinary eco-conscious adventure unmatched in the Maldives. The Abyss Champagne Package transcends the boundaries of luxury, offering a transformative experience that blends unparalleled indulgence with environmental responsibility whether on a honeymoon, anniversary getaway, or romantic escape.
Guests that book the Abyss Champagne Package will receive a highly exclusive bottle from one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable champagne makers, LeClerc Briant. The bottle of Champagne Leclerc Briant Cuvee Abyss Brut Zero is aged 60 metres under the Atlantic Ocean for 10 months where the internal pressure of the champagne in the bottle matches the pressure of the water around it. The bottle is submerged and resurfaced based on the biodynamic calendar. The characteristics of its environment are apparent in the bottle’s final product, with aromas and flavours that carry the distinct air of the sea.
Once the champagne is consumed, couples will have the opportunity to adopt a coral rim in the resort’s coral garden and plant the bottle on said coral rim, commemorating a special moment while contributing to the restoration of the coral reefs. The empty bottle, once tied to the adopted coral rim, provides essential minerals to the living organism, promoting its growth. Images of the coral’s growth will be sent to the couple periodically throughout the year, or can be seen in person upon the couple’s next visit.
In addition to a bottle of LeClerc Briant’s renowned Abyss Champagne, the package includes a private guided snorkelling tour, a coral planting with the in-house marine biologist, a romantic sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a spa treatment for two using marine-inspired therapies (Kanduboli massage) at the world renowned Iridium Spa, a private dinner on the beach featuring an exclusive sustainable menu, and a romantic turndown with a bubble bath. The package starts at $3,270++.
“With almost 10,000 coral fragments restored and three restoration sites on the island, we have actively fostered a healthier habitat for a thriving marine ecosystem,” says Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli. “Recognising the growing trend of eco-conscious travel, we are thrilled to partner with LeClerc Briant, a brand that shares our sustainable values. This innovative collaboration, perfect for honeymoons and romantic getaways, allows couples to participate in coral reef conservation while indulging in the timeless luxury and exceptional service that defines The St. Regis experience.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication. Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
For details and to book the LeClerc Briant Champagne Package, please contact: stregis.maldivesvommuli@stregis.com or visit here.
Drink
SO/ Maldives unveils wine pairing event featuring La Scolca’s ‘Gavi dei Gavi’
SO/ Maldives has announced a one-of-a-kind wine pairing event that will take place on the August 10-11, 2024. This extraordinary event promises to elevate the culinary experience of SO/ Maldives’ guests with a focus on the iconic dry Italian white wines from La Scolca’s celebrated “Gavi dei Gavi.”
The event, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Lazuli Beach Club, will feature two distinct experiences:
August 10, 2024 – Lagoon Wine Tasting
Guests will indulge in an exquisite wine tasting session, set by the serene lagoon, where they will explore the nuances of La Scolca’s finest selections. This evening promises to be a delightful introduction to the world of Gavi dei Gavi, as guests enjoy the tranquil surroundings and the expert guidance of our sommeliers.
August 11, 2024 – Wine Dinner with La Scolca
The highlight of the weekend will be an exclusive wine dinner hosted by none other than Chiara Soldati, the 4th generation winemaker of the renowned La Scolca estate. Guests will experience a meticulously curated menu, perfectly paired with La Scolca’s distinguished wines. This immersive culinary journey will showcase the true essence of Gavi dei Gavi, celebrating the rich heritage and innovation that has positioned La Scolca at the pinnacle of Italian winemaking.
Join SO/ Maldives for an unforgettable weekend of fine wine, exquisite cuisine, and the unique opportunity to meet and learn from one of Italy’s foremost winemakers.
For reservations and more information, please contact SO/ Maldives at SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
