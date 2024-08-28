Siyam World Maldives scores double win at TTM Awards 2024

Siyam World Maldives has just doubled down on its promise to deliver epic experiences by snagging not one, but two top honours at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024, held on the 22nd of August. Crowned Best Content Creator and Most Innovative Resort, this vibrant island playground continues to rewrite the rulebook on Maldivian getaways.

At Siyam World, there’s no such thing as a boring day. Dive into adventure with the world’s first underwater jet-pack, the Cudajet, or take a spin on the island’s new electric go-kart track. Want more? How about riding the waves in a Seabreacher, a semi-submersible watercraft that’s as thrilling as it sounds? And for those who prefer land-based fun, the resort’s horse ranch offers a Maldivian first—rides on majestic Marwari thoroughbreds and adorable ponies for the little ones.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Siyam World is also home to the Maldives’ largest inflatable water park, perfect for families and friends to splash around. When you’re ready to unwind, retreat to your villa—each comes with its own private pool, and if you’re in an over-water villa, you’ll even have your own slide straight into the turquoise lagoon. Talk about making a splash!

Hungry after all that excitement? The resort’s ‘WOW! All-Inclusive’ program has you covered, with a culinary journey across 18 diverse restaurants and bars. Whether you’re in the mood for fine dining or a laid-back beachside bite, Siyam World serves up flavours as bold as its experiences.

“The heartbeat of Siyam World is our endless drive to innovate and inspire,” said Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts. “We’re not just creating vacations; we’re crafting adventures that our guests will be talking about for years. Winning these awards is just the beginning and I’m so proud of the wonderful team that goes above and beyond every single day.”

The TTM Awards & Gala 2024 wasn’t just about shiny trophies—it was a night to remember, complete with a lavish dinner, live music, and endless networking opportunities. Part of the larger TTM Maldives event, which drew over 500 travel professionals and 100 hoteliers, this gala further solidified the Maldives as the ultimate global travel hotspot.