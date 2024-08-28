Awards
Siyam World Maldives scores double win at TTM Awards 2024
Siyam World Maldives has just doubled down on its promise to deliver epic experiences by snagging not one, but two top honours at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024, held on the 22nd of August. Crowned Best Content Creator and Most Innovative Resort, this vibrant island playground continues to rewrite the rulebook on Maldivian getaways.
At Siyam World, there’s no such thing as a boring day. Dive into adventure with the world’s first underwater jet-pack, the Cudajet, or take a spin on the island’s new electric go-kart track. Want more? How about riding the waves in a Seabreacher, a semi-submersible watercraft that’s as thrilling as it sounds? And for those who prefer land-based fun, the resort’s horse ranch offers a Maldivian first—rides on majestic Marwari thoroughbreds and adorable ponies for the little ones.
But the fun doesn’t stop there. Siyam World is also home to the Maldives’ largest inflatable water park, perfect for families and friends to splash around. When you’re ready to unwind, retreat to your villa—each comes with its own private pool, and if you’re in an over-water villa, you’ll even have your own slide straight into the turquoise lagoon. Talk about making a splash!
Hungry after all that excitement? The resort’s ‘WOW! All-Inclusive’ program has you covered, with a culinary journey across 18 diverse restaurants and bars. Whether you’re in the mood for fine dining or a laid-back beachside bite, Siyam World serves up flavours as bold as its experiences.
“The heartbeat of Siyam World is our endless drive to innovate and inspire,” said Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts. “We’re not just creating vacations; we’re crafting adventures that our guests will be talking about for years. Winning these awards is just the beginning and I’m so proud of the wonderful team that goes above and beyond every single day.”
The TTM Awards & Gala 2024 wasn’t just about shiny trophies—it was a night to remember, complete with a lavish dinner, live music, and endless networking opportunities. Part of the larger TTM Maldives event, which drew over 500 travel professionals and 100 hoteliers, this gala further solidified the Maldives as the ultimate global travel hotspot.
Avani+Fares Maldives: A dive paradise in Baa Atoll
Avani+Fares Maldives, nestled in the pristine Baa Atoll, has been crowned Best Dive Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This recognition highlights the resort’s exceptional diving experiences and its dedication to preserving the Maldives’ renowned marine biodiversity.
Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is renowned for its pristine coral reefs, vibrant marine life, and crystal-clear waters. Avani+Fares Maldives offers guests unparalleled access to this underwater wonderland, with a variety of diving excursions tailored to suit all levels of experience.
From exploring manta ray cleaning stations to encountering majestic whale sharks, guests can immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of Baa Atoll’s marine ecosystem. The resort’s knowledgeable dive instructors provide expert guidance and ensure the safety and comfort of all divers.
In addition to its exceptional diving offerings, Avani+Fares Maldives provides a luxurious and relaxing retreat. Guests can enjoy spacious accommodations, gourmet dining options, and a variety of wellness facilities. The resort’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its eco-friendly practices and efforts to protect the local environment.
With its stunning location, world-class diving, and luxurious amenities, Avani+Fares Maldives is the ideal destination for travelers seeking an unforgettable experience in the Maldives.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives wins Best Surf Resort Award 2024
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been awarded “Best Surf Resort in the Maldives” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This honour highlights the resort’s world-class surfing experiences curated by partners and acclaimed surf travel operator Perfect Wave.
“We are thrilled to receive this award from Travel Trade Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Our strategic partnership with Perfect Wave has allowed us to deliver exceptional surfing experiences, whether our guests are seasoned surfers seeking the thrill of the waves or beginners looking to learn in one of the world’s most stunning locations.”
Nestled in the South Malé Atoll, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is celebrated for its proximity to some of the best surfing breaks in the Maldives, including the iconic Kandooma Right. Known for its perfect waves and consistent swells, Kandooma Right has become a favourite destination for surfers of all skill levels. Perfect Wave, the resort’s exclusive surf partner, ensures guests receive a top-notch surfing experience through expert coaching, guided sessions, and seamless access to the best breaks in the region.
Perfect Wave’s dedicated surf program offers everything from group lessons to private coaching sessions, ensuring that every guest can ride the waves with confidence.
“Guests staying in the resort’s Beach Houses enjoy exclusive benefits, including direct beach access and front-row seats to Kandooma’s famous surf break known as ‘Kandooma Right’. After an exhilarating day on the water, surfers can unwind at the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala with an especially designed Surfers Massage, or take full advantage the resort’s excellent restaurants and services,” adds Mark.
Beyond surfing, the resort offers a diverse range of activities, including scuba diving, snorkeling and water sports, as well as concerts with high profile artists in partnership with Music in Paradise, making it a dynamic destination for all types of travellers. This award further cements Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ reputation as a premier surf destination, combining adventure, relaxation, and the natural beauty of the Maldives.
The resort will soon be hosting a 10 day long Australian Music Festival from 1st to 10th September and is currently sold out.
Last year, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives received the accolade of Leading Diving Resort at the TTM Awards 2023.
Located in the South Male Atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
JA Manafaru named Best All-Inclusive Resort at TTM Awards 2024
JA Manafaru, the premier destination in the Maldives, has been honoured with the prestigious title of “Best All-Inclusive Resort” at the recent Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. This accolade follows last year’s recognition as the “Best Culinary Resort,” cementing JA Manafaru’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.
Nestled in the serene Haa Alifu Atoll, JA Manafaru offers an unparalleled all-inclusive experience that caters to every guest’s desires. The resort’s renowned Dine Around package highlights its culinary brilliance with a diverse selection of over 120 dishes, themed nights, and in-villa dining options, complemented by a choice of more than 150 wines, cocktails, and beverages to keep guests refreshed. Guests can indulge in limitless delights, including gourmet seafood at the renowned Ocean Grill, international buffets at Kakuni, and fresh Italian flavours at Andiamo Bistro. The resort’s diverse dining venues also include a Teppanyaki grill, the modern Japanese White Orchid, and handcrafted cocktails at Veli Bar. A unique highlight is The Cellar, the Maldives’ first subterranean wine cave, offering an exclusive and unforgettable dining experience.
“Winning the ‘Best All-Inclusive Resort’ award is a tremendous honour and reflects our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” said Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru. “Our diverse culinary offerings and dedication to personalised service truly set us apart. We are also proud of our award-winning Dine Around package, which continues to exceed guest expectations.”
Beyond its culinary accolades, JA Manafaru excels in wellness and sustainability. The resort’s Calm Spa Sanctuary provides a haven for relaxation with yoga sessions, wellness retreats, and a range of treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. Guests can explore vibrant coral reefs, enjoy over 55 complimentary activities, and experience dedicated family zones.
In addition to its acclaimed Dine Around package, JA Manafaru now offers the “Wellness Your Way Retreat” programmes. These bespoke wellness options are designed to enhance the all-inclusive experience, offering guests tailored programs that include personalised yoga sessions, mindfulness workshops, and holistic wellness treatments. Whether seeking tranquility or adventure, guests can seamlessly integrate these wellness experiences into their stay, ensuring a well-rounded and rejuvenating retreat.
JA Manafaru’s commitment to catering to all dietary preferences with its “Wellness Your Way” menus and its focus on sustainable practices and cultural immersion ensure a memorable and responsible stay.
JA Manafaru is more than just a resort; it’s a celebration of luxury, culinary excellence, and natural beauty. Join the resort and discover why they are the best.
