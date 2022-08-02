Huvafen Fushi partners with world renowned artist Lucas Beaufort to celebrate Maldives Tourism Golden Jubilee Year

Sophisticated Maldives dreamscape Huvafen Fushi, has reconnected with world-renowned artist Lucas Beaufort for the launch of his new artistic project ‘Beyond’. Lucas Beaufort will take residency, this summer, on the dream island from 1st-8th August 2022, to commence the first work of his project around the world, Beyond. This new multi work painting program aims to share the colours and atmosphere of unique and unusual places like the Maldives, which have not had artistic interpretation since the pandemic.

Lucas Beaufort, originally from Cannes, France, is a visionary and world-renowned painter, illustrator, filmmaker, and photographer who’s vibrant, colourful work, seamlessly blends elements of abstraction and figuration. His work stages recurring and playful imaginary characters, to create fantastic sets and scenes in many capitals of the world.

Beyond starts in and with Huvafen Fushi, Maldives and MMPRC to revive the senses and magic of the Maldives, which celebrates its “50 years of tourism in 2022”, welcoming people from around the world. For Lucas Beaufort, Huvafen Fushi is a jewel island to which he dedicated a private work in 2018. A sanctuary of iconic design and natural beauty, Huvafen Fushi, will once more be the inspiration of his art to mark the Golden Jubilee Celebration, to share the beauty of the island nation and its underwater wealth.

Beaufort explains, “Between living and dreaming, you’ll find Huvafen Fushi! The resort was like a revelation on my last trip here; my inspiration was immediate in discovering the unique colours and design and the vibes and light are so unique. I was able to dedicate to Huvafen Fushi a work that is exhibited in their Avant-garde-designed Beach Pavilion. This idyllic resort, surrounded by a translucent lagoon, depicts the luxury of freedom in symbiosis with nature, where everything seems easy and the Maldivian welcome – warm and discreet, knows how to transmit world-class hospitality and tranquility. I am very happy to collaborate once again with Huvafen Fushi and MMPRC to commence this project.”

For Noël Cameron, General Manager at Huvafen Fushi, the return of Lucas Beaufort is a testimony of the inspiration that the Maldives bring to its visitors with expanses of aquamarine, and sublime sunsets and captivating coral reefs. “Lucas was able to create the first masterful work that signs the spirit of Huvafen Fushi. He knows our footprint in the Maldives, and we are delighted that he returns to us; to be inspired for the first stage of his next project – Beyond, which will celebrate 50 years of tourism in this beautiful country. It is a pleasure and honor to be a part of the collaboration, along with MMPRC and have not just one but two pieces of Lucas’ unique art at Huvafen Fushi” – says Noël.

Praising Huvafen Fushi Maldives and Lucas for this wonderful project, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives), Mr Thoyyib Mohamed, noted that the Maldives has always had a place as muse and inspiration for all kinds of art.

“Ours is a magical destination, providing inspiration and a serene setting for talented artists from all over the world to pause, ponder, and create. The Maldives’ name is synonymous with words such as paradise, sunny side of life, heaven on earth, and has been the inspiration for countless pieces of timeless art by local and international talents. Nature takes centre stage here, perfect for inspiring artistic creativity through our golden sunrises and cotton candy sunsets, vast stretches of blue-on-blue skies, crystalline seas with a world of magnificent colours, flora and fauna. It is a pleasure for us to have Lucas here in the Maldives for this incredible project, and what better time than now- the year we mark our golden jubilee of tourism too. I want to thank Huvafen Fushi for co-organising this project with Lucas. We, at Visit Maldives, are proud to be part of this project, we know it’s going to be marvellous in every sense, and we look forward to providing such opportunities for all types of artists in the Maldives in the future too.”

Lucas Beaufort’s Beyond will be revealed as an exhibition and will be presented on Lucas Beaufort’s website: www.lucasbeaufort.com. Lucas Beaufort’s second painting, made at Huvafen Fushi in honor of 50 years of Maldives tourism in August 2022, will be shared with the press and the travel community around the world.