Maldives to conduct outdoor promotional campaign in key German locations

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) is collaborating with Dotcom Arabia to promote the Maldives in Germany. The campaign will be held in August.

MMPRC’s aim is to boost the brand visibility of the Maldives in the German market, increase destination awareness, and ultimately increase the arrival figure from the German market. During the campaign, alluring pictures of the Maldives will be displayed at Potsdamer Platz-Quartier and Berlin Airport.

Potsdamer Platz-Quartier is a busy hub and the advertisements are estimated to reach an impressive 5.5 million people. The advertisements at Berlin Airport will reach 1.2 million potential travellers. The attractive advertisements will help inspire people to travel to the Maldives for their next vacation. With over 5 years of experience, Dotcom Arabia is a leading outdoor advertising agency in the region. The company has represented the world’s leading companies such as BBC, Financial Times, The Guardian, Vogue etc. They have also conducted tourism campaigns with clients such as Saudi Tourism, Etihad Airways and several other high-profile clients.

As of 20th July 2022, Maldives has welcomed 73,118 arrivals from Germany. A grand total of 900, 808 travellers have arrived in the Maldives so far in 2022. MMPRC has taken part in major fairs across the German market such as IMEX 2022, IMM Germany, and ITB Digital Business Day. We have also conducted marketing campaigns with TUI Austria, TUI Germany, Condor, and FTI so far this year. Media and influencer familiarisation trips, social media campaigns, destination e-learning campaigns, and a Maldives roadshow in Germany are in the pipeline for the rest of this year.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.