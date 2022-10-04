Huvafen Fushi Maldives announces key announcements

Huvafen Fushi Maldives has announced the appointment of two experienced Maldivian nationals, and accomplished leaders with extensive experience in the hospitality industry to uplift the resort’s transcendent journey to the next level.

Mohamed Hamdhoon, Resort Manager

A Harvard Development Management Programme graduate, Hamdhoon joins Huvafen Fushi from Kurumba Maldives, a Universal Resorts property, where he led the Front Office Operations.

With hospitality experience spanning more than ten years, Hamdhoon brings a wealth of experience focusing on outstanding levels of guest service.

In his new role at Huvafen, he will manage all day-to-day operational matters along with the GM and support the iconic brand to deliver outstanding hospitality and enhance the overall guest experience, harmonious with the brand standards.

Hamdhoon has also worked in different capacities at One & Only Reethi Rah, Maldives and Intercontinental Maamunagau, Maldives, positively impacting hotel performance, displaying exemplary work ethics, and exceptional attention to detail.

Ibrahim Nathif, Executive Sous Chef

Nathif brings over two decades of experience in international cuisine, of which 16 years were with Baros and Milaidhoo, both Universal Resorts properties.

As Executive Sous Chef, he will be in charge of leading all of the culinary programming and new menu developments, kitchen operations, implementing the highest kitchen standards, and sourcing top-quality produce.

Chef Nathif’s expertise lies in French Cuisine, and the key to his success is his intuitive focus on a modernist approach, attention to seasonality and customer experience – an approach perfectly aligned with his new role at Huvafen Fushi.