First Maldives National Tourism Awards: One&Only Reethi Rah named best resort
Marking the golden jubilee anniversary of Maldivian tourism industry, and for the first time ever, national tourism awards were presented on Sunday evening. The first ever Maldivian resort to win the title of ‘Best Resort’ at national level is One&Only Reethi Rah.
President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has declared October 3 as National Tourism Day, an annual public holiday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Maldivian tourism industry. Maldives Tourism Awards were presented at the official function held at Dharubaaruge convention centre in Male to mark the first National Tourism Day.
The most distinguished titles of the Maldives Tourism Awards are:
- Best resort: One&Only Reethi Rah
- Best guesthouse: Sabba Summer Suite , N. Fodhdhoo
- Best safari: Gurahali safari boat
- Best Travel Agency: Intour Maldives
- Best Water Sports Centre: Ocean Group Pvt Ltd
In addition, awards were presented from each of the resort, guesthouse and safari categories.
Resort category awards:
- Promoting local DJs – Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
- Promoting local artists – Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
- Promoting local performers – Vilamendhoo Island Resort
- Utilisation of local products – The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
- Staff accommodation – JOALI Maldives
- Staff dining – Kurumba Maldives
- Recreation and healthcare – One&Only Reethi Rah
- Most number of female employees – JOALI Being
- Most number of locals employed – Bandos Maldives
- Safest workplace – SAii Lagoon Maldives
- Training and career development – Constance Halaveli Maldives
Guesthouse category awards:
- Best staff dining, healthcare and excellence in staff recreation – Sabba Summer Suite
- Most Maldivian employees and career development – Island Luxury, B. Fulhadhoo
- Safest workplace – Ithaa Dhigurah
Safari category awards:
- Best staff dining experience – Maldives Explorer
- Safest workplace – Gurahali safari boat
The gala event scheduled to be held at Kurumba Maldives on Monday evening will present special golden awards to the pioneers and leaders of Maldivian tourism industry.