First Maldives National Tourism Awards: One&Only Reethi Rah named best resort

Marking the golden jubilee anniversary of Maldivian tourism industry, and for the first time ever, national tourism awards were presented on Sunday evening. The first ever Maldivian resort to win the title of ‘Best Resort’ at national level is One&Only Reethi Rah.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has declared October 3 as National Tourism Day, an annual public holiday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Maldivian tourism industry. Maldives Tourism Awards were presented at the official function held at Dharubaaruge convention centre in Male to mark the first National Tourism Day.

The most distinguished titles of the Maldives Tourism Awards are:

Best resort: One&Only Reethi Rah

Best guesthouse: Sabba Summer Suite , N. Fodhdhoo

Best safari: Gurahali safari boat

Best Travel Agency: Intour Maldives

Best Water Sports Centre: Ocean Group Pvt Ltd

In addition, awards were presented from each of the resort, guesthouse and safari categories.

Resort category awards:

Promoting local DJs – Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Promoting local artists – Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

Promoting local performers – Vilamendhoo Island Resort

Utilisation of local products – The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

Staff accommodation – JOALI Maldives

Staff dining – Kurumba Maldives

Recreation and healthcare – One&Only Reethi Rah

Most number of female employees – JOALI Being

Most number of locals employed – Bandos Maldives

Safest workplace – SAii Lagoon Maldives

Training and career development – Constance Halaveli Maldives

Guesthouse category awards:

Best staff dining, healthcare and excellence in staff recreation – Sabba Summer Suite

Most Maldivian employees and career development – Island Luxury, B. Fulhadhoo

Safest workplace – Ithaa Dhigurah

Safari category awards:

Best staff dining experience – Maldives Explorer

Safest workplace – Gurahali safari boat

The gala event scheduled to be held at Kurumba Maldives on Monday evening will present special golden awards to the pioneers and leaders of Maldivian tourism industry.