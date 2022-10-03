The Westin Maldives’ Heavenly Spa crowned Indian Ocean’s best hotel spa by Haute Grandeur Awards

Heavenly Spa at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has been recognised as ‘The Best Hotel Spa in the Indian Ocean’ by Haute Grandeur Global Awards.

The award came as recognition for the resort spa’s offer that integrated service and attention to details, following Westin’s commitment to wellness, allowing guests to replenish the mind and body with a personalised sensory experience.

The Haute Grandeur Global Spa Awards recognise excellence in the provision of dependable, first-rate experiences in the luxury hospitality industry worldwide, through feedback from guests. The fair and transparent process guarantees unbiased results – a concept exclusive to the Haute Grandeur Awards brand.

According to Brendan Corcoran, General Manager at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, “This recognition shows the effort of our wellness resort to bring the best version of each of our guests while they are staying with us. Nevertheless, I would like to appreciate all the guests who have shared their honest feedback and visited us throughout this year”.

The awarded spa incorporates the advance well-being approach featuring overwater treatment rooms, including a couple room treatment suite with a Jacuzzi and sweeping Indian Ocean views, which radiates a cozy and peaceful atmosphere. The treatments provided at The Heavenly Spa By Westin™ represent the resort’s dedication to well-being and enable guests to disconnect from their daily routines while they are away.

The Heavenly Spa Manager Ika Khasanah says, “The holistic spa experience comes not only from the facilities, treatments, and products, but from having the time and space to disconnect, separation from technology and as personal reflection and contemplation; something sought after by most of our guests when they come to a destination like Maldives”.

The therapies provided at The Heavenly Spa by Westin represent the hotel’s dedication to wellbeing and enable guests to rejuvenate both body and mind through a unique sensory experience. Its 90 minutes of Heavenly Sanctuary Ritual stays true to the Westin brand pillar of Well-Being: Feel Well. All types of skin can be treated, soothed, and nourished with the help of this magnificent ritual of nourishment and protection. A light body polish is used at the start of the process to exfoliate and refresh the skin. After taking an aromatherapy bath to revive one’s energies, the routine is completed with a sumptuous full-body Heavenly massage.