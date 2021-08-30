Huvafen Fushi chef becomes Maldives’ first member of World Master Chefs Society

Pioneering Maldives icon, Huvafen Fushi, has announced that Executive Chef Ashish Domee has become the first Maldives-based member of the prestigious World Master Chefs Society; a leading global honours society for exceptionally skilled professional chefs.

Establishing him the same company as Michelin-starred talents such as Daniel Clifford and Paul Croasdale, Chef Ashish’s trailblazing induction is testament to the exceptional quality of the culinary offering he leads across Huvafen Fushi’s tantalising array of restaurants.

The collective expertise of the World Master Chefs Society’s highly qualified founders, patrons and life voting members guarantees its reputation and recognition as an authority by the hotel and catering industry.

Membership is based strictly on high qualifications, career achievements and managerial recommendations, and aims to cultivate a vibrant union of talented professionals who are dedicated to advancing the culinary arts.

Once a member, World Master Chefs are encouraged to foster their culinary wisdom and creativity within their kitchens and communities, and share their wealth of knowledge, experience and ability to promote the social, educational, environmental and inspirational impact of the industry.

Many of the World Master Chefs Society’s influential members have gone on to achieve international award recognition, including the likes of Daniel Clifford, Chef Patron of two-Michelin starred restaurant Midsummer House, Cambridge; Paul Croasdale, Chef Patron of Essex’s renowned Flitch of Bacon; and celebrity chef Cyrus Todiwala OBE DL, proprietor of Café Spice Namasté, London.

Mauritian-born Executive Chef Ashish Domee first started cooking at eight years old, and by the age of 14 had already decided that he had to be a chef.

After graduating from the Ecole Hôtelière Sir Gaëtan Duval in Ebène, Mauritius and Hotelschool The Hague, the aspiring young Chef’s dream came true with a two-year apprenticeship with Chef Robert Lalleman, Maitre Cuisinier de France, Chef & owner of the Michelin-starred Auberge de Noves.

After honing his skills in the kitchens of luxury resorts in Mauritius, Seychelles and the Middle East, working alongside several Michelin-starred chefs and building on his talent for classical French and Mediterranean cuisine, Chef Ashish arrived in the Maldives in 2012 as Chef de Cuisine at The Residence Maldives Falhumaafushi.

After travelling through Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore, immersing himself in Southeast Asian cuisine, Chef Ashish returned to the Maldives in 2016 as Executive Sous Chef at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa in the Maldives, progressing to his first Executive Chef role at The Residence Maldives Dhigurah before joining the legendary Huvafen Fushi in 2020.

Chef Ashish is responsible for developing the menus across Huvafen Fushi’s six gourmet restaurants and bars from Salt, the resort’s renowned signature overwater restaurant serving modern Japanese cuisine with an alluring Latin twist, as well as showcasing his culinary creativity with the launch of Immerse…Latitude 4⁰, an intimate new bespoke underwater dining experience eight meters beneath the surface.