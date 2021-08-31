St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort appoints Helen Malmgren as sales, marketing director

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has welcomed the newest addition to its executive team, as Helen Malmgren joins the distinguished five-star resort in the role of Director of Sales and Marketing.

The award-winning property opened in November 2016 on a private island surrounded by lush tropical landscape and sparkling white-sand beaches.

The resort quickly made a name for itself as a top destination for travellers seeking a once-in-a-lifetime getaway where time-honoured traditions and imaginative craftsmanship inspire unforgettable moments.

Malmgren most recently led the Sales and Marketing department at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi from 2018 to 2020 as Commercial Director.

Prior to the Maldives, she served as Director of Luxury Sales for Hilton Hotels & Resorts, EMEA for the global portfolio of Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotels and resorts in assigned geographic markets.

She was the Director of Sales for Hilton Worldwide, SEA from 2013 to 2015.

She also led and managed the Southeast Asia regional sales team, drove revenue growth to Hilton managed hotels in Asia Pacific and to 14 hotel brands globally, proactively developing, shaping, and closing new and repeat business.

Additionally, Malmgren assisted with the Opening of Waldorf Astoria Beijing in the Commercial function and also held positions including Director of Business Development for Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund in 2011 to 2013, and Director of Sales and Marketing for Bristol Buenaventura, Panama.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is nestled on a private island in the secluded Dhaalu atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from the main Velana International Airport by seaplane, guests are transported to a newfound paradise.

Designed with great respect to its natural surroundings, the resort is surrounded by a large house reef and the island is defined by several distinct ecological areas: lagoon, beach coastal and jungle. At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, guests have the luxury of staying in one of the 77 island and overwater villas, shrouded in lush tropical flora, each with a private pool.

There are six distinct dining venues, including an Asian specialty restaurant, a modern Italian restaurant that features a grand staircase, an underground wine cellar restaurant, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a pop-up restaurant in the middle of the resort.

Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. Spa guests can also enjoy a Blue Hole pool, which contains heated seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.