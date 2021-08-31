Golf away to your heart’s content at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has unveiled its brand-new Golf Centre which houses the key attraction which is the state-of-the-art Golf Simulator (two cabins).

This fun yet professional experience makes use of technology using sensors to capture every detail of the ball being hit to provide guests an almost as good experience as a round of golf on a real golfing range.

Guests are provided with a full range of golf clubs, or they can bring their own set, or buy a set at the resort.

For the avid golfers who are missing their usual round, or the beginners who want to try something new, can now enjoy the experience while during their relaxing vacation in the sunny tropics of the Maldives.

Just next to the Hideaway Golf Centre there is also a putting green that is being given tender love and care to have it golf ready by festive season later this year.

In the putting green, guests will be able to perfect their putting and enjoy a relaxing game of five-hole putting golf.

There will be multitudes of games and trainings that can be done on the green while being guided by our golf coach as well.

At the centre, guests can enjoy a game with friends and family or even practice by oneself or even better, get coached by our very own in-house Golf Pro Daniel Joubert. He has been playing golf since he was 10 years old.

He has a PGA Diploma in Golf with years of experience as well as in-depth knowledge about the game, and everything associated with the game of golf.

“I look forward to bring your game to the next level. See you at Hideaway,” says the golf coach.

The Golf Simulator also has special cameras to capture the player’s golf swing and replay that to further aid Daniel to improve their golf technique and iron out those bad habits accrued over one’s golfing life.

Let Hideaway be the place where you finally pick up the fun yet challenging game.

Didn’t bring your golf essentials such as gloves and clubs, we have got you covered. The Golf Centre has a Pro Golf Shop where guests can buy a full gear of equipment to be well geared up to have a round of golf or buy a memento to take back home to remind you of the good times you had at this novel experience available only in select few resorts in the Maldives.

From a selection of clubs, shoes, attire, and gloves to Hideaway branded golf balls and Ecobioballs for fish feeding golf (at the beach), the shop is well stocked with branded equipment perfect for the luxury golf player.

So, what are you waiting for? Book the next flight to the Maldives and pop by Hideaway to have a unique golf retreat to spice up your life. Whether it be for a beginner or a seasoned golfer, there is something for everyone at the Hideaway Golf Centre at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

To inquire about Hideaway or to book a stay at the resort, send an email to reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com.