Local talent shines at Atmosphere Hotels: Hassan Ahmed promoted as OBLU Helengeli’s Financial Controller

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts has appointed Hassan Ahmed as the Financial Controller at OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, further highlighting the group’s commitment to develop and support local talent.

Ahmed has been with Atmosphere Hotels since 2015 when he joined Helengeli as an accountant.

He served at the resort until his 2019 transfer to the group’s newly opened VARU by Atmosphere resort. During his first stint at Helenegli, he climbed up at the ranks to become the resort’s Chief Accountant.

Ahmed’s transfer to VARU by Atmosphere came with a promotion where he assumed the duties of the resort’s Assistant Financial Controller.

In February, he moved to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the newest resort in Atmosphere Hotel’s sister brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION. He served at the resort before moving back to Helengeli early this month to assume the duties of the resort’s Financial Controller.

“My message to any young person interested in pursuing a career in the hospitality is to have a dream, work hard to achieve your goals and prove yourself. Opportunities will then come your way,” Ahmed told Maldives Insider.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing Indian Ocean hospitality brand with extensive resort development and management experience.

Set in some of the most beautiful Maldivian islands, the group operates five best-in-class resorts ranging from luxury to classic properties in two sub-brands, White Label Set by Atmosphere, and The Selection of OBLU by Atmosphere.

Atmosphere’s first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013, followed by three resorts: OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, OBLU SELECT at Sangeli, and the newest addition, VARU by Atmosphere.

The expansion continues with OBLU XPErience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili – set to open in the Male Atoll later this year.

Renowned for their impeccable service and world-class dining experiences, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offer guest-centric holiday experiences through first-of-its-kind resort plans inspired by the brand’s core philosophy, ‘Joy of Giving’.

From elegantly designed beach villas and overwater villas to a range of all-encompassing experiences – guests enjoy a truly relaxing and carefree holiday at each resort, elevated by warm and personalised hospitality.