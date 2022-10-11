Best-selling author Roxie Nafousi to host masterclasses at Huvafen Fushi Maldives

Huvafen Fushi has partnered with Small Luxury Hotels of the World for a one-of-a-kind partnership of transcending comfort zones and expanding holiday horizons and will welcome Emotional Health Advisor and best-selling author Roxie Nafousi for the 2nd SLH Manifest Masterclass Series in the Maldives, this November.

Roxie Nafousi will host two Masterclasses at Huvafen Fushi on the 2nd and 3rd of November.

Roxie Nafousi – a self-development coach and manifesting expert, is also the ambassador for the Mental Health Foundation. She is a well-respected personality in the wellness world and is committed to helping people transform their lives for the better.

The masterclass on 2nd and 3rd November is part of SLH’s Manifest Masterclasses Series and a wider wellness series at Huvafen Fushi that includes massages cultivated with expert practitioners for a lasting sense of calm, 100% raw, organic, wholesome food at Raw, complimentary yoga, among other activities.

These sessions will emphasise on the congregation of science and wisdom, with manifesting – which is a self-development practice that enables one to reach their goals, cultivate self-love and live your best life. These unique sunset sessions will include a specific meditation and visualisation focused on transcending comfort zones and are exclusively available to the guests at Huvafen Fushi. Roxie will also take guests through the seven steps of her Sunday Times best-selling book, ‘Manifest’.

Commenting on the partnership, Noël Cameron, General Manager of Huvafen Fushi Maldives, says: “We are honoured to elevate the Huvafen brand experience with Small Luxury Hotels of the World. We are especially grateful to SLH for choosing Huvafen for this unique masterclass in the Maldives, as it synchronises seamlessly with our collective mission of providing authentic, inclusive, and immersive wellness experiences to our guests allowing them to craft a mindful journey toward a life in balance. The masterclass is a great way to feel ready for a successful and positive 2023.”

Book now if you have a desire to unwind, pause, and let go of the stresses of everyday life with your loved one at Maldives quintessential hideaway, Huvafen Fushi! Expand your holiday horizons and take the first step out of your comfort zone to experience the spark of travelling.