Swedish Vagabond magazine team arrives in Maldives for fam trip

Editor Per J Andersson and Photographer Pernilla Sjöholm, two members from Vagabond travel magazine, have arrived in Maldives for a familiarisation trip targeting the Swedish market.

Vagabond is a leading travel magazine, published in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The magazine is one of the oldest and renowned travel magazines in Scandinavia and publishes travel related articles.

Vagabond Magazine has a circulation of 47,500 readers per week on its website, with a distribution of 50,000 copies and 149,000 readers for print.

This trip will take place from August 26 to September 3 during which the team from Vagabond will travel and stay at three host properties, including The Standard Hurawalhi, Fiyavalhu Maldives and JOALI Maldives.

During these visits, they will take part in experiences such as snorkelling, spa and wellness facilities, watersports and will discover haute gourmet cuisines unique to each property.

The team from Vagabond will do coverage with focused articles of the host properties, including a broad picture of the range of hotels in Maldives and share various experiences of the destination.

Confirmed coverage of the trip includes 10 pages in the printed magazine in which they will include details of host properties and the destination. They will also publish corresponding digital publications on the Vagabond website.

This is the first fam trip activity to be held for the Swedish market by Visit Maldives this year.

Previous events held during the year for this market include a webinar with Emirates held in March.

Future activities planned for Sweden for upcoming months include travel trade FAM trip, Google Ad word campaign, campaign with Nordic Leisure Travel Group, joint campaign with travel operator and a webinar series.

By July, Maldives welcomed 7,553 travellers from Sweden, ranking 23rd, with 0.8 shares of the total arrival.

Maldives welcomed 5,613 travellers from Sweden in 2020 and 13,245 arrivals in 2019.