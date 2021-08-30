Visit Maldives hosts workshop for in-house, industry marketers

A workshop held for marketers from the Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC) and the industry has been concluded.

The five day workshop, organised by Visit Maldives in collaboration with facilitator Turan Ali from Bona Broadcasting, was held from August 22-27 at Maagiri Hotel.

It was attended by marketers from Visit Maldives and the industry.

Closing ceremony for the workshop was held on August 26 at the workshop venue. The Secretary General of Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) Ahmed Nazeer attended this ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates to the participants.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nazeer noted the importance of developing human resources in the field of marketing the destination.

“I am greatly encouraged by the fact that MMPRC values the importance of training and education. This workshop will be of immense value to you all. This workshop focused on creative marketing and storytelling. In the age of ultra-competitiveness, whereby Maldives is not just competing with similar destinations but the entire world, our marketing efforts need to be bold, innovative, and highly original,” he said.

“To achieve this, it is highly important that we invest in our most valuable assets, which is our human capital. Without doubt these types of workshops are crucial for the development of our human capital. I hope that MMPRC continues to host training initiatives like this in the future.”

While delivering a vote of thanks to organisers, trainer, and participants of the workshop, Managing Director of Visit Maldives Thoyyib Mohamed expressed hope that the participants would utilise the theories and techniques taught during the workshop.

“This workshop taught masters level theories on powerful marketing techniques and content creation by one of the best trainers in the field. I saw how engaged you all were during the training session. I hope our staff and those who participated from the industry will apply what we learned during these past couple of days in our future work,” Thoyyib said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, facilitator and trainer, Turan Ali, said that it was a complete pleasure to work with the participants.

“It is not often I work with a group, where so consistently, across the whole group, these sophisticated theories are understood and used so quickly at such a level. I congratulate Visit Maldives for the selection of this team. I have absolute confidence you understood these theories and will sufficiently start to use it in your work,” he noted.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Market Director of Marriott Bonvoy Maldives Resorts, Ali Nihad thanked MMPRC for organising such an event, citing that it had been a truly great learning experience. He said that he and his fellow participants were looking forward to putting into practice the valuable lessons learned during this workshop.

The purpose of the workshop was to further elevate writing and persuasion techniques of marketers, so as to create effective content which persuades people to choose Maldives as their destination of choice.

The workshop introduced participants to principles and techniques of putting creative, persuasive stories and symbols at the heart of marketing. The workshop’s approach placed story, symbols, subtext and persuasion as the heart of powerful marketing.