Elevate your family escape at Marriott Bonvoy portfolio resorts in Maldives

As travel sentiments gradually improve for destinations that have established themselves as open and safe, there’s no better time to look at fabulous vacation experiences for families or friends seeking to get away and spend quality time together.

The Maldives, open to all, has shown why they’re much more than a honeymoon paradise and in fact, represents one of the most amazing family and multi-generational resort vacation destinations imaginable, with kids clubs to keep the little ones entertained all day and jaw-dropping spacious villas to let mom and dad kick back in stylish peace.

Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives is extending preferred rates and exclusive inclusions when guests book premium villas and suites for stays over four nights onwards.

Families will be spoilt for choice between JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort

For families traveling with children, the ‘Togetherness’ pillar truly comes alive with the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.

Featuring 100 activities, the architecture of the kids club is inspired by the underwater theme – a puzzle of beach huts, with designs of the sea meeting the jungle and fascinating landscapes – all provide an element of discovery in every room.

It is also equipped with an over 13 meters long pirate ship, arts and crafts tools, reading spaces, games and educational activities to provide children of all ages, hours of unfiltered fun and entertainment.

A thoughtfully planned programme integrates nostalgic family activities like Family Balloon Twisting, Treasure Hunt, Family Cupcake Decorating and Pizza Making, which encourages parents and kids to partake in creating tributes of love.

In addition to the recreational facilities, the luxurious five-star resort features two different pool areas catered to both kids and adults.

The FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club pool area, divided into a small splash zone and a larger 60 cm deep section, is the centre of fun in the sun.

Complementing all these happenings is delectably crafted food- that is exciting, tasty and nourishing.

Guests over 18 years of age, enjoy an adults-only infinity pool area at Pool 18 located at the tip of the Vagaru Island.

The Stay Longer & Pay Less package at the resort is the ideal option for families looking for an extended stay with exciting inclusions.

When booking a stay for ten nights or more in their spacious Duplex Pool Villas, overwater or by the beach, families can enjoy a host of benefits including a floating breakfast, private dinner, and complimentary seaplane transfers for two adults, lunch experiences, sunset cocktails and more.

The two-storey Duplex Pool Villas showcases expansive space with a private pool, wooden decking, panoramic views of the ocean, twin-bedded guestroom and a separate lounge area upstairs.

To book: jwmarriottmaldives.com

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort

Family vacation goals are all about creating memories and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa makes them easier than ever with the paradise island’s own Sheraton Side by Side Family Programme.

Activities such as Adopt a Coral lets guests be part of a coral conservation tour where a coral fragment planting activity helps to restore the reef habitat.

After the fun and interactive experience, the resort’s marine biologist places these coral fragments in the water so they can have their growth monitored.

Kids then get a coral frame tagged with a unique serial number that is displayed on a dedicated website so they can follow its progress. Alternatively the programme lets guests watch experts climb and de-nut a coconut tree before sampling the freshest coconut water they’ve ever tasted, take a snorkelling safari or join marine biologists to have all those burning questions on sharks, rays and more, answered.

The Ocean Pool Villas of the resort are located at the east point of the island and offer an idyllic tropical vegetation hideaway for those seeking absolute privacy. The villa comprises a floor-to-ceiling window that opens to a private recreational deck with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, complete with its own swimming pool, sun lounger, and hammock.

The Stay More, Pay Less promotion at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers preferred pricing on any over water rooms when guests stay for seven nights or more.

This offer includes daily buffet breakfast and dinner, three pieces of laundry per day, 20 percent savings on Food and Beverage and Shine Spa.

Complimentary shared and scheduled return transfers by speedboat are also included.

Featuring an expansive recreational deck, complete with a lap pool, an over-water net, and comfortable sun loungers, the Water Suite boasts floor to ceiling windows for dramatic views of the Indian Ocean. The two bedrooms on either end of the suite are brought together by a spacious open-plan living and dining area; equipped with a kitchenette making it ideal for family gatherings or intimate cocktail parties.

To book: sheratonmaldives.com

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Then comes The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in the stunning Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

Its’ kids programme boasts exciting workshops that encourage kids to ‘Sea Clearly’ by learning about and appreciating the stunning natural world around them.

That means exploring pristine white sand beaches, snorkelling the azure waters to see the mind-blowing diversity of sea life, parasailing for the more adventurous, fishing or maybe just playing games and sports which are themed around sustainability and the ocean.

The Heavenly Escape package at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to discover exclusive benefits when they stay in the Two Bedroom Villas and Residence.

One can enjoy a floating breakfast, turtle snorkel, a private cinema experience and much more, set against breath-taking ocean venues including a Yoga session and access to Access to Westin Family Kids Club and WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio.

For family stays, the generously sized two-bedroom villa with pool is popular for its beachfront location and ocean views. The private deck and plunge pool provides the perfect space for children to enjoy. Covering almost 300sqm and sleeping up to four, this suite is inclusive of one king sized and two double Westin Heavenly Beds bed plus a signature Heavenly Bath.

At 500 sqms, the spacious Heavenly Beach Residence with pool is the largest on offer at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. The 17-metre-long pool offers your own private place to take a dip and cool off, swim a few laps, or relax in the gorgeous sunshine on your private deck.

To book: westin-maldives.com

W Maldives

Why should kids have all the fun?

W Maldives is an adult’s playground offering one of the best house reefs in the Maldives and a range of experiences to fuel the lust for life, ignite an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat.

One can sail off into the sunset on the most romantic nautical getaway or go on a private overnight cruise with their BFFs on the luxurious ESCAPE.

The resort also offers the opportunity of having your very own secluded island for a few hours of picnic in the sun or even overnight under the stars, for a real magical Cast Away experience.

The Suite Escape at W Maldives includes a return shared seaplane transfer for up to four persons, daily dinner for four persons, a private guided snorkelling trip, spa credit and laundry service when staying in the WOW Ocean Escape or Extreme WOW Ocean Haven for four or more nights.

Designed to be the ultimate getaway, the Extreme WOW Ocean Haven takes relaxation – or entertaining – to the extreme.

With floor-to-ceiling windows that slide aside, an indoor/outdoor lounge area and glass-panelled floors that reveal lagoon fauna below, one can repose in the huge master suite, recline in the signature W king bed and gaze at panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.

The twin-bedded Junior Suite with a private second bathroom is the perfect choice for a getaway with friends looking to chill in style.

To book: wmaldives.com

To know more about the Suite Retreats offer click here and for further details on Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. Marriott Bonvoy members can also enjoy a variety of benefits across resorts like savings on food and beverage as well as spa treatments. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com.