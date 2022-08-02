Velaa Private Island Maldives offers summer of adventure

Velaa Private Island, one of the Maldives’ most beautiful private islands with a range of sports and outdoor activities, is inviting guests to combine a summer of adventure with the most luxurious island escape.

More than just one of the world’s most luxurious destinations offering a range of unrivalled dining and leisure options, Velaa Private Island in the Noonu Atoll is a place of pure seclusion, a tropical paradise in harmony with the environment and the tranquil Maldivian way of life.

Racquet sports lovers have some of the best facilities in the region, offering a squash court, padel tennis and table tennis and boasting the only completely covered tennis court in the Maldives, perfect for a game even during the hottest of days.

Upping the ante, guests can take on the climbing wall, take to the sand for some beach volleyball or even head out to the football pitch. Making sure that guests’ fitness regimes don’t have to take a hit during their stay, the island also offers the latest Technogym equipped gym featuring state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

In keeping with the island’s holistic philosophy to nurture mind, body and soul, guests can also receive personal yoga master and meditation sessions in the stunning elevated yoga pavilion with beautiful views over the golf academy, or take the session in the garden or on the beach.

The Velaa Golf Academy has become a unique golfing destination offering a Troon managed nine-hole golf experience in the most stunning setting of the Indian Ocean, on the course designed by José María Olazábal.

Budding or more accomplished golfers can find a studio offering one-on-one tuition with PGA professionals or access world class swing analysis software and state-of-the-art simulation technology. Tailor-made tuition programmes make the Velaa Golf Academy an experience for the whole family to enjoy.

To explore the azure blues of the Indian Ocean, there is no better way than through one of the many water sports offerings at the resort, above or under water. From flyboarding and hoverboarding, to electric foil surf boards and the latest tandem jetovator, Velaa also has a range of exciting water sports toys for children and families to enjoy. Windsurfing and sailing as well as jet skis are also popular ways to explore the Indian Ocean and tour the resort’s beautiful surrounds.

For those keen to get up close and personal to the underwater world, diving and snorkelling experiences allow beginners or more experienced guests the chance to see the Indian Ocean’s underwater wonders. Guests can enjoy the house reef at leisure and explore some of the most untouched snorkel sites a short boat ride away.

The Noonu Atoll is full of unexplored dive sites and amazing marine life. Affiliated with PADI, the largest dive association in the world, Velaa offers courses for adults and children to open up the mysteries of the marine world for all ages.

To go further afield, Velaa’s experts can offer specially curated experiences from big game fishing out in the ocean to a lavish lunch on a deserted island followed by a dolphin watching sunset cruise.

Velaa means “Turtle” in the local language – named after generations of sea turtles that flock there to nest and hatch. From a broader “bird’s eye view” which greets arrivals by seaplane, the island’s exclusive over-water villas are also constructed to resemble the head of a turtle, with the island forming the body.

The resort comprises 47 private villas, houses and exclusive residences. While 18 of the 47 are built over water, the Romantic Pool Residence can only be reached by boat, allowing even more privacy and exclusivity.