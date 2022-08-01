World of wellness awaits at THE OZEN COLLECTION in Maldives

THE OZEN COLLECTION’s two resorts in the Maldives have upcoming wellness journeys that guests can look forward to, after reading through its wellness calendar for the rest of the year.

The lavish resorts of THE OZEN COLLECTION boast only the most indulgent and grand wellness therapies. Both OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO are home to wellness complexes that inspire tranquillity. Their ELE | NA Elements of Nature spa and wellness is a part of both resorts’ all-encompassing holiday plans in which guests are treated to immersive healing experiences, with inspiring holistic therapies, alternative medicinal treatments and personalised wellness dining options to choose from. With a focus on the various elements of nature, natural products and sustainable practices, these paradises of peaceful pleasures hold within them a plethora of rejuvenating experiences.

The goal is to establish ELE | NA Elements of Nature spa as one of the premier and sought-after wellness destinations in the world.

The resident practitioners at the resort provide know-how and services to guests who are embarking on a unique journey of wellness at the resorts.

Gagandeep Singh leads the Integrative Wellness Therapy programme at THE OZEN COLLECTION which includes restorative, healing and invigorative treatments based on ancient rituals. The idea is to balance body and mind through the relaxation of muscle tension.

The Medi Spa at both resorts works to strengthen and rejuvenate the various layers of guests’ skin to help it protect their bodies.

At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the Ayurveda therapies are led by Dr GN Lakshman Bams, MD, MBA. An expert in pediatrics, eye care, ENT concerns, cancer therapy, general panchakarma and nadi vignan from Kerala’s astavaidyas, he brings holistic wellness to the forefront of the spa services.

In October and November 2022, Rajeshwari Amol Nerurkar, renowned Reiki Master and Advance Healing Practitioner, brings her healing expertise to OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. She believes that emotions and trauma are the root cause of physical ailments. In her analgesic treatments, she first studies the guest to see if emotions have caused a negative imbalance in the physical body. If not, she works on the healing energy aspect, first.

In December 2022 and January 2023, Nimisha Rattan brings her decade-long experience in Alternative Therapies to OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Her focus will be on Female Empowerment and Spiritual Wellness. Her healing philosophy opines that physical, physiological and psychological ailments have certain limitations and they can be cured by resolving the root of the problem.

For guests checking into the RESERVE and Villas, special wellness therapies await at the resort. An expert team across Ayurveda, nutrition and holistic schools of wellness will curate a health plan for guests with timely monitoring. These programmes range from sleep therapy, skin wellness, chronic pain management and anti-ageing to anti-anxiety, gut health and cancer therapies.

The personalised Wellness Retreat allows guests to choose specific programmes.