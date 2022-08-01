Padels up for game of Padel Tennis at Hideaway Beach Resort

The Maldives is the perfect tropical escape, surrounded by white sandy beaches and embellished with lush natural island beauty. It is also ideal for active travellers looking for a retreat in a sunny paradise filled with many adrenaline-filled activities to break out a sweat in the tropical weather. As such, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect destination for your next island vacation due to the sheer number of recreational experiences available at the resort, and now with one additional recreational activity available from this month onwards – Padel Tennis.

Padel Tennis (also known as Padel) is a racket sport typically played in doubles on an enclosed court roughly 25% smaller than a tennis court. Scoring is the same as regular tennis, with similar balls but slightly less pressure. The court, rules, and play styles are very different from regular tennis. The main differences are that the court has walls where players can play the balls off them, similarly to the game of squash, and that solid and stringless bats are used. The height of the ball being served must be at or below the waist level.

Padel Tennis is considered the fastest growing sport in the world. It has been the second-most popular game in Spain, and in cosmopolitan tourist destinations like Singapore and Dubai, more and more hospitality providers have Padel courts. Padel has been attracting celebrity players and advocates in recent years, including Peter Crouch, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Andy Murray. As Padel Tennis courts are being built worldwide, Maldives is no exception. Currently, Hideaway is proudly one of the few providers of this experience in the Maldives.

Hideaway and its Signature Collection guests can book the courts to play together or, if just by themselves, can opt to book one of our sports masters or tennis pros to have a hit together. The new Padel Tennis court is next to the Hideaway Golf Centre – a fairly recent addition to Hideaway’s vast number of recreational activities. Notable among these activities include, professionally surfaced two tennis courts, a huge and well-stocked gym, a rec room with table tennis and foosball, an outdoor gym with a punching bag, a half-basketball court, and many more experiences on the way. In addition, due to the expert landscaping of the large island, it is also the perfect place for outdoor running or biking to stay fit and get your daily fix of Vitamin D.

“Creating novel and exciting experiences has always been an important part of the ethos of Hideaway so that there is no shortage of activities to do during your stay at the resort. Guests are spoilt for choice with novel experiences from our state-of-the-art Golf Simulator, beautiful five-hole Putting Green, and now Padel Tennis. Some more exciting experiences are in the works, and we look forwards to unveiling them soon”, says Christophe Adam, General Manager at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.So come on down to enjoy this juxtaposition of tennis and squash with a game of Padel Tennis at your perfect hideaway in the Maldives!