Dreamy summer escape at Le Méridien Maldives

Nestled in a dreamscape of shimmering lagoons, ivory sands, and lush palms in Thilamaafushi, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes guests for an unforgettable summer getaway.

Stay in one of the spacious 141 luxuriant villas, including two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas that are ideal families or large groups of friends, and create enchanting memories. Little ones can explore Le Méridien Family Kids Hub which is designed to entertain all ages with exciting games, cultural craft-making, educational activities, and beach fun with a Maldivian twist.

Dive into a world of sparkling new discoveries at the ultra-luxury resort with water sports, scuba diving and a dolphin-watching cruise towards the sunset. The spellbinding haven of blissful tranquillity also offers bountiful experiences that include a nature safari, marine talks, coral regeneration, and family foraging with garden-to-table cooking classes in one of the resort’s state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses. Spark the inner artist at the creative arts studio, escape into a haven of natural beauty at Explore Spa with massage and body treatments that revive and inspire, or arrange expeditions to the resort’s wholly-owned private island, Bodu Finolhu, to experience the spirit of the island which puts emphasis on peace and harmony.

A culinary discovery in every bite, the resort’s signature restaurants cover an array of international cuisines, offering themed nights and set course meals to appease even the most discerning palette. Choose from an elective all-day dining affair, an uber chic Japanese eatery, seafood restaurant as well as bar & grill, or soak in the sun and start the day in the most iconic way with a private floating breakfast of American and Continental options in crystal blue waters outlooking endless ocean views. Sunset suppers can be enjoyed at the resort’s signature restaurants, offering themed nights and set course meals to appease even the most discerning palette.

From chic island accommodations to fringing reefs and shimmering hues of blue, Le Méridien Maldives inspires travellers to step out of their daily routine and spend their summer days in a glamorous getaway where wandering sans agenda and lingering longer are encouraged.