Kandima Maldives partners with MakeMyTrip for roadshow in India

Travel enthusiasts can visit the roadshow stand by Kandima Maldives and MakeMyTrip at DLF Mall of India in Noida this weekend.

At the stand, they will have the chance to interact with MakeMyTrip representatives to learn more about Kandima Maldives and how the resort is the perfect tropical Maldivian getaway with a mix of active lifestyle experiences for families, couples, groups of friends and more. Get to know about all the holiday packages from Kandima Maldives being promoted by MakeMyTrip with the exclusive holiday offers only designed for this roadshow. Play a ‘spin the wheel’ game, where lucky ones can stand a chance to win discounts of up to 30% on latest holiday packages.

So, shoppers and travel aficionados in the NCR region can turn their dream into reality and now plan the ultimate bucket list holiday with the help of Kandima Maldives and MakeMyTrip! Think of soaking in the azure blue Maldivian waters or enjoying sunsets in the privacy of an overwater or a beach pool villa or just a studio, indulging in mouth-watering world cuisine with family or discovering the thrill of adventure-packed water activities with friends. This and much more await guests at Kandima Maldives, where there is no room for boredom and the fun never ends.

Neeraj Seth, Cluster Director of Marketing Communication & Public Relations, Kandima Maldives & Nova Maldives, said, “Kandima Maldives is delighted to associate with MakeMyTrip on this extraordinary marketing campaign. With this first of its kind roadshow activation and consumer engagement activity in the NCR region, both brands together will offer travel enthusiasts direct access to information to help them plan the ultimate holiday in the Maldives. We have created special packages and an interactive game that allow visitors at the roadshow stand a chance to win great holiday discounts from Kandima Maldives. With MakeMyTrip’s strong presence in India as the largest online travel company, we believe that this collaboration will further create an excellent brand recognition for Kandima Maldives as the go-to (desti)nation for Indian travellers wanting a memorable holiday like no other in the Maldives.”

Kandima Maldives has collaborated with MakeMyTrip to make retail therapy more rewarding. This roadshow and activation has been created alongside DLF Malls’ End of Season Sale 2022, wherein Kandima Maldives is an exclusive hospitality partner for the ‘shop & win’ incentive at participating malls. This also marks Kandima Maldives’ commitment to the Indian travellers, inspiring them to plan a dream vacation in the Maldives soon.