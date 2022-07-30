By Atmosphere, Colours of OBLU offer unrivalled Maldives holiday plans

By Atmosphere and Colours of OBLU, portfolio companies of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts (AH&R), are offering premium plans in the Maldives for a hassle-free holiday and include accommodation, dining and activities – all in one package.

Explore, dive in, and experience an array of Maldives excursions such as sunrise yoga by the pool, enjoy a Bodu Beru performance, or relax with a sundowner as you watch the sunset views. For something more adventurous, live the life aquatic with a dip into the lagoon and snorkel around the house reef while being inspired by the hues of a Maldivian sunset out in the sea. All this while your children enjoy the safe monitored play areas at the resorts with expert caretakers and babysitters.

You can also venture out into the sea with the resorts’ private cruises and enjoy the exhilaration of water sports with your family. Myriad memorable experiences await your delight at the By Atmosphere and Colours of OBLU resorts.

OBLU SELECT Lobigili

Perfectly put together for intimate escapes, OBLU SELECT Lobigili offers best of both worlds. Find thrills in blissfully natural surroundings and share romantic ‘us time’ on a magical sunset cruise into the Indian Ocean.

Settle into an intimate private cinema screening on the white, sandy beach under a starlit sky, with candles and torches creating a magical cocoon or snuggle into comfy bean bags by a beach bonfire set up in a perfectly secluded corner of the beach. Couples can get a romantic photoshoot done at the resort to create a timeless, enduring reminder of cherished moments spent at the island of love.

OBLU SELECT Sangeli

Experience adventures and activities which make your stay on Sangeli island vibrant. Starting with yoga by the beach to live musical performances, there are exciting daily activities and entertainment to keep you spirited. Guests have unlimited access to the resort’s scenic gymnasium with dreamy, turquoise lagoon views where weekly and seasonal group activities like yoga, aerobics, pilates, and more are organised. Besides these, themed nights, events, and other festivities happen all year round.

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi

Take a night cruise into the majestic Indian Ocean – just for the two of you. The scene is one of magic and enchantment as moonlight shimmers over the waves. You can also watch the distinctive Maldivian hues of blues and turquoise transform into romantic red, pink, purple, and deep orange as you float across the sea in a dhoni. Fishing enthusiasts can try local line fishing aboard a traditional wooden Dhoni against spectacular tropical views and experience the classic sport.

OBLU NATURE Helengeli

With its island-inspired, bohemia vibe, Helengeli island is a favourite spot for divers and marine life enthusiasts along with being a top location among the best resorts for snorkelling in the Maldives. Brimming with an array of the best water sports in Maldives, the resort is undoubtedly the perfect destination for water lovers. Explore the underwater wonders with SSI and PADI courses and ocean excursions that suit all abilities and interests or kayak over crystal clear waters, zip across the lagoon on jet skis, and just float and soak in the golden sunshine. There’s an array of water-sports options, both motorised and non-motorised, to choose from.

Atmosphere Kanifushi

Atmosphere Kanifushi offers the perfect health and wellness getaway this summer. Surrounded by tall palm trees and a lush garden overlooking the Indian Ocean is the resort’s tranquil Akiri Spa by Mandara. The holistically focused spa menu features a range of treatments fusing spa traditions from India, Bali, Hawaii, and Thailand. Choose from a host of nourishing spa treatments, such as Ayurveda therapies, signature Mandara body and facial treatments, and body scrubs. Besides the spa, you can relish creative and delectable gourmet vegetarian dishes at the Just Veg restaurant – where even the most committed meat lovers sing praises of the vegetarian and vegan dishes served.

VARU By Atmosphere

VARU by Atmosphere is a five-star resort nestled in the pristine Indian Ocean which is accessible in under 40-minutes via speed boat. Adventures for families are aplenty here with non-motorised water sports such as windsurfing, stand-up paddle-boarding, and jet-skiing among others on offer. Art and craft workshops such as photo frame making, straw rocket art, clay art and recycle art, special Maldivian craft sessions, movie screenings, dancing, party games, fitness activities, sandcastle building, children’s yoga, children’s themed parties, and DJ nights are on offer for young adults at the resort.