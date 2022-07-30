Live suite life at Marriott Bonvoy’s Maldives retreats: Elevate family escape with preferred rates, inclusions

Shimmering against the azure Indian Ocean, fringed with glistening coastline and vibrant reefs, the Maldives is a sparkling archipelago, home to thousands of coral islands and marine life. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives have curated exclusive packages for guests to gaze across the uninterrupted horizon from spacious retreats, offering the finest private amenities and unrivalled personal service. The Maldives, has once again revealed why they’re much more than a honeymoon paradise and in fact, represents one of the most amazing family and multi-generational resort vacation destinations imaginable, with kids clubs to keep the little ones entertained all day and jaw-dropping spacious villas to let mom and dad kick back in stylish peace.

Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives is extending preferred rates and inclusions when guests book premium villas or suites for stays over four nights onwards. Families will be spoilt for choice between JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

For families traveling with children, the ‘Togetherness’ pillar truly comes alive with the FAMiLY by JW™ Little Griffins Kids Club at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. Featuring 100 activities, the architecture of the kids club is inspired by the underwater theme – a puzzle of beach huts, with designs of the sea meeting the jungle and fascinating landscapes – all provide an element of discovery in every room. It is also equipped with an over 13 meters long pirate ship, arts and crafts tools, reading spaces, games and educational activities to provide children of all ages, hours of unfiltered fun and entertainment. A thoughtfully planned program integrates nostalgic family activities like Family Balloon Twisting, Treasure Hunt, Family Cupcake Decorating and Pizza Making, which encourages parents and kids to partake in creating tributes of love.

In addition to the recreational facilities, the luxurious multi-generational features two different pool areas catered to both kids and adults. The FAMiLY by JW™ Little Griffins Kids Club pool area, divided into a small splash zone and a larger 60 cm deep section, is the center of fun in the sun. Complementing all these happenings is delectably crafted food- that is exciting, tasty and nourishing. Guests over 18 years of age, enjoy an adults-only infinity pool area at Pool 18 located at the tip of the Vagaru Island.

The Stay Longer & Pay Less package at the resort is the ideal option for families looking for an extended stay with exciting inclusions. When booking a stay for ten nights or more in their spacious Duplex Pool Villas, overwater or by the beach, families can enjoy a host of benefits including a floating breakfast, a beach dinner, and complimentary seaplane transfers for two adults, lunch experiences, sunset cocktails and more. The two-storey Duplex Pool Villas showcase an expansive space with a private pool, wooden decking, panoramic views of the ocean, twin-bedded guestroom and a separate lounge area upstairs.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Family vacation goals are all about creating memories and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa makes them easier than ever with the paradise island’s own Sheraton Side by Side Family Programme. Activities such as Adopt a Coral let guests be part of a coral conservation tour where a coral fragment planting activity helps to restore the reef habitat. After the fun and interactive experience, the resort’s marine biologist places these coral fragments in the water so they can have their growth monitored. Kids then get a coral frame tagged with a unique serial number that is displayed on a dedicated website so they can follow its progress. Alternatively the program lets guests watch experts climb and de-nut a coconut tree before sampling the freshest coconut water they’ve ever tasted, take a snorkelling safari or join marine biologists to have all those burning questions on sharks, rays and more, answered.

The Elevate Your Stay promotion at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers preferred pricing on any over water rooms when guests stay for seven nights or more. This offer includes daily buffet breakfast and dinner, three pieces of laundry per day, 20 percent savings on Food and Beverage and Shine Spa and complimentary shared and scheduled return transfers by speedboat. For those traveling with family, the luxurious two-bedroom Water Villa might be an ideal option featuring an expansive recreational deck, complete with a lap pool, an over-water net, and comfortable sun loungers, the Water Suite boasts floor to ceiling windows for dramatic views of the Indian Ocean. The two bedrooms on either end of the suite are brought together by a spacious open-plan living and dining area; equipped with a kitchenette making it ideal for family gatherings or intimate cocktail parties.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Then comes The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in the stunning Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve. Its’ kids program boasts exciting workshops that encourage kids to ‘Sea Clearly’ by learning about and appreciating the stunning natural world around them. That means exploring pristine white sand beaches, snorkelling the azure waters to see the mind-blowing diversity of sea life including encountering the majestic manta rays up, close and personal at the nearby Hanifaru Bay, parasailing for the more adventurous, fishing or maybe just playing games and sports which are themed around sustainability and the ocean.

The Heavenly Escape package at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to discover exclusive benefits when they stay in the Two-Bedroom Villas and Heavenly Beach Residence. One can enjoy a floating breakfast, turtle snorkel, a one-time 90-minute Heavenly Spa Signature treatment for two and much more, set against breath-taking ocean venues including a yoga session and access to Westin Family Kids Club and WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio. For family stays, the generously sized two-bedroom villa with pool is popular for its beachfront location and ocean views. The private deck and plunge pool provides the perfect space for children to enjoy. Covering almost 300sqm and sleeping up to four, this suite is inclusive of one king sized and two double Westin Heavenly® Beds bed plus a signature Heavenly Bath®. More lavish option will be the 500 sqms, Heavenly Beach Residence with pool, the largest on offer at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. The 17-metre-long pool offers your own private place to take a dip and cool off, swim a few laps, or relax in the gorgeous sunshine on your private deck.

W Maldives

Why should kids have all the fun? W Maldives is an adult’s luxury playground offering one of the best house reefs in the Maldives with a range of experiences to fuel the lust for life, ignite an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. One can sail off into the sunset on the most romantic nautical getaway or go on a private overnight cruise with their BFFs on the luxurious ESCAPE. For those looking for even more secluded experience, a trip to Gaathafushi, the resort’s very own castaway island for a few hours of picnic in the sun or even overnight under the stars, is something magical that one shouldn’t miss.

The Suite Escape at W Maldives includes a floating breakfast, spa treatment, private sunset in-villa DIY BBQ and more – all good for up to four guests when staying in the WOW Ocean Escape or Extreme WOW Ocean Haven for four or more nights. Designed to be the ultimate getaway, the Extreme WOW Ocean Haven takes relaxation – or entertaining – to the extreme. With floor-to-ceiling windows that slide aside, an indoor/outdoor lounge area and glass-panelled floors that reveal lagoon fauna below, one can repose in the huge master suite, recline in the signature W king bed and gaze at panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. The twin-bedded Junior Suite with a private second bathroom is the perfect choice for a getaway with friends looking to chill in style.

To know more about the Suite Retreats offer click here. To know more about Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com