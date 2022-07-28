Le Meridien Maldives celebrates art of dining with spectacular culinary season

French tropical getaway, Le Meridien Maldives, continues to elevate dining in the Indian Ocean in creative and innovative ways, highlighting local produce and collaborative talent, limited-edition menus, and exclusive offerings. Bringing by the culinary season from 5th to 9th August, life, guests are invited to experience the best of gastronomy from all around the world. Presented with a series of pop ups, Michelin Starred Chef Manu Thevar and talented Mixologist Diego Ferrari will bring a twist to the resort’s variety of prolific dining outlets and a Summerfest by the shores to celebrate the finest of international flavours.

For an unforgettable summer soiree, explore the outdoor fest Au Soleil on 7th August. Fuelled by upbeat and music pop ups by star-studded chefs, Mano Thevar and Diego Ferrari, guests can taste the unexpected and indulge in a variety of activities at this shoreline hub, featuring a wine bar where diners can raise a toast to the mesmerising hues of a Maldivian sunset.

Michelin Star Restaurant Thevar by Mano Thevar – 5th to 8th August

Discover the flavours of India with the two Michelin starred chef, Mano Thevar, whose namesake restaurant, Thevar, is a modern Indian restaurant and bar along the vibrant Keong Saik Street which recently ranked No. #92 of Asia’s 50 Best Top 100 Restaurant’s in 2022. He brings a variety of experiences to guests to help unravel their palette with an explosion of flavourful plates. From family-style set menus to enjoy with loved ones, dawning a chef’s hat to embrace cooking classes with one of the world’s finest talents, to a pop up at the immersive Summerfest, Chef Mano brings his best dish forward for guests at Le Meridien Maldives. Starting at $540.00 for a 1-bedroom overwater beach bungalow, guests can make the most of their time in the Maldives with a min. 3-night stay and experience all of Chef Mano’s culinary mastery.

Diego Ferrari – 7th to 10th August

Diego Ferrari wears many hats; the iconic mixologist and author of the world prized book, Low Alcohol Cocktails-New Frontier in Mixology, is also the creater of the largest photo group of the world’s most famous cocktails, Facebook Cocktail Art, and will be debuting a one-of-a-kind cocktail pop up bar at the resort from 7th to 9th August. Ranked as #81 in the 100 world most influential figures in the bar industry in 2021, Diego is set to introduce a refreshing and innovative selection of carefully crafted cocktails at Le Meriden Maldives’s beach side dining spot, Riviera, following a pop up at the Au Soleil hub. Indulge in a specially curated mixology class at Tebamasu, paired with an omakase tasting menu with a fresh Maldivian breeze in a private open-air pavilion. Diego will also prepare dinner cocktails at Velaa Bar + Grill, followed by an Aperitivo private Island Bodufinholu bar for the discerning diners looking for an intimate culinary journey of a kind.

For further information or to make a reservation, please visit www.lemeridien-maldives.com.