Celebrate World Cup with football camp at Lily Beach Resort by Football Freestyle Guinness World Record Holder Marcel Gurk

The Football World Cup 2022 is right around the corner – the lively football event is set to start in November of this year. Let’s celebrate the World Cup by having a Football Camp in the Maldives where guests can learn some Football Freestyle tricks from the best and also have some Football Training as well. Lily Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives is set to welcome multiple Guinness World Record holder for football freestyle, Marcel Gurk, in October of this year. The German football freestyle star will be leading workshops at the premium all-inclusive resort in the Maldives for one week – as well as basking in the Maldivian sunshine & hospitality and living the Lily Life.

During Marcel’s stay at the leading all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, as part of World Cup Football Camp event, he’ll be offering guests lessons and workshops, and sharing some of his professional tips and tricks. Guests will be able to enjoy his complimentary 5-day football freestyle clinic as well as opt for private lessons on request for a fee. He also will have a 2-day Football Training class specially curated from his many similar camps that he conducts all around the world. While during his stay, he will also be putting on two football freestyle shows for the guests, showing off the best Guinness World Records-worthy tricks. In addition to that, there will be some fun football matches together with him and other football fans on the island to have not only some learning of tricks but also getting active and burning some calories after eating all that tasty food at the resort.

There is much in store to celebrate the World Cup while at the resort. For instance, on the food & beverages side during this period for a limited time only, the resort will be offering some speciality drinks and food of the major teams competing in the World Cup. In addition, guests joining the football event will get awesome goodies with t-shirts and water bottles and other awards up for grabs when winning special games held everyday after the trainings. The resort plans to have face painting available during this period as well so that guests can showcase their favourite team with fun face paint. The resort urges all guests staying during this period to get in on the fun by bringing along and proudly wearing a jersey of your favourite World Cup team and also to make sure to bring a fun costume to wear during our annual Halloween Parade which happens on the 31st of October. Marcel will be also joining in with the Halloween festivities by bringing his own unique costume this year as well.

Marcel Gurk is the reigning German football freestyle champion, a successful book author, holds 10 Guinness World Records, and is one of the best football freestylers in the world. He made it to the semi-finals in ‘Das Supertalent’, and travels around the world as a football freestyler and social media star – thrilling the audience with his extraordinary tricks.

Lily Beach’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Desislav Gospodinov said: “After multiple successful collaborations with him and receiving glowing feedback from guests for creating an unforgettable experience for their kids and themselves, we knew that we had to bring him and his team back again. During this Halloween and a time leading up to World Cup, to have someone like Marcel coming here is a huge opportunity for our guests to learn something novel such as football freestyling from one of the best freestylers in the world. This exciting activity happening in tandem with celebrating the World Cup and your favourite teams, will certainly be a highlight for our guests of all ages during this School Holidays period (in Europe) and also an opportunity for some of our repeater guests who experienced the camp previously to come again and show how much they have improved and learn more tricks from Marcel as well.”

Marcel will be on hand at Lily Beach from October 22nd to October 31st, just in time to enjoy the resort’s Halloween celebrations happening at the end of October. As Marcel says, “All you need is a ball,” so come on down to Lily Beach during this vacation to have a ball of a time.

He will also be showcasing the resort on his social media – doing some football freestyle tricks throughout the island.

To find out more about the World Cup Football Camp happening this October at Lily Beach and book a stay at the resort, send an email to: reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com