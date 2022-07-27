Celebrate essence of friendship with all-inclusive summer escape to Heritance Aarah Maldives

Escape the summer heat with friends in the paradise of Heritance Aarah Maldives for an adults only play-cation where every day is non-stop indulgence from bottomless food and drink to spa treatments and outdoor adventures.

Situated on a beautiful island in Raa Atoll, at Heritance Aarah Maldives guests can revel in the new and exclusive adults-only Ocean Suites, set against the scenic backdrop of the majestic Indian Ocean, the perfect place to reconnect with friends.

Guests can pop the bubbles on arrival with a complementary bottle of Champagne to get things started. Additionally, there is a twice-daily replenished mini-bar including two bottles of selected spirits, chosen byguests, and a fully stocked wine cellar encompassing an international selection of wines.

The hotel is awash with world-class dining experiences to celebrate friendship with those special people, with signature dine around experiences and the 3Cs – Ice Cream, Candy and Cocktails from the Naughty Carts roaming the island.

Cocktail connoisseurs can sip on special concoctions at the Udaras Infinity Pool Bar, exclusively for Ocean Suite guests, or wine lovers can savour a wide selection of premium organic and bio-dynamic wines at Falhu Bar.

Ocean Suite guests can also experience a unique dining experience combining contemporary fusion cuisine along with the perfect pairing of wine at Baani, all exclusively dedicated to the guests staying in the Ocean Suites, in addition to the three dedicated F&B outlets to choose from in addition to the six gourmet restaurants around the resort.

There is nothing better for some bonding time than a spot of adventure so guests can enjoy a range of activities such as water sports and two free excursions including a sunset cruise and night fishing during the time on the island getaway. For some down time, Ocean Suite guests can also enjoy spa credit at the Medi Spa, for some out of this world relaxation.

Starting from just USD 1445 /-, inclusive of taxes, the summer escape awaits.

For more information, https://www.heritancehotels.com/aarah/ocean-suite-summer-offer