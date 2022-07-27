Villa Hotels appoints Pankaj Pandey as Sales Manager for India

Villa Hotels & Resorts have announced the appointment of established sales leader Pankaj Pandey as Sales Manager for the Indian market.

Joining the resort at a pivotal stage in the Villa Hotels & Resorts new elevated transformation, Pankaj brings valuable knowledge and diverse experience with over 12 years of innovative sales and marketing experience in the tourism industry. In his new role, he will be leading the Indian market and strategic development in alignment with the company’s new chic and contemporary vision.

Highly motivated and well organised, his dedication and passion for sales drives his success. Prior to joining the Villa Hotels & Resorts team, Pankaj was a pivotal part of Make My Trip (MMT), India’s top OTA, where he handled supply and contracting for the Maldives destination. Pankaj has also worked with several luxury resorts in the Maldives and represented global companies throughout his career.

Villa Hotels & Resorts collection of award-winning resorts in the Maldives archipelago includes the adventurous and family-friendly Sun Island Resort & Spa located in South Ari Atoll near the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), the All-Inclusive Premium Royal Island Resort & Spa located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll and the romantic and luxurious Paradise Island Resort & Spa located in North Male’ Atoll.

Created exclusively for the adventure and luxury market, Villa Hotels & Resorts mission is to create breathtaking moments, extraordinary journeys and lead with exceptional hospitality in each of the iconic Maldives islands. Celebrated for their spectacular natural beauty, signature Indian Ocean experiences, authentic hospitality and personalised exploration.

Villa Hotels & Resorts invite guests to celebrate life and create unforgettable moments with loved ones on the ultimate barefoot island adventure.

More information about Villa Hotels & Resorts is available at www.villahotels.com